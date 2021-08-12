80-year-old man identified as victim in recent Palm Springs homicide case





The man killed in the 1100 block of Via Colusa in the Movie Colony neighborhood of Palm Springs has been identified as Joseph Rajczi, an 80-year-old Holocaust survivor who recently owned a small business in the city. Rajczi was identified in a preliminary coroner’s report released Wednesday afternoon by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The cause of death was not specified. Palm Springs Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Via Colusa on Friday, July 30, where a body was found. Upon further investigation, the person’s death was determined to be homicide, which the Palm Springs Police Department announced more than a week later on Saturday, August 7. Rajczi’s time of death was 8:25 p.m. on July 30, according to the report. Police have not announced any suspects in the case, and further details regarding the incident have been scarce. The homicide occurred in the same block as the Twin Palms Frank Sinatra Estate, as well as near the long-standing Robolights site, which closed in 2019. FOLLOWING: See the crime trends in Palm Springs over the past 10 years Rajczi owned Best for Less, a clothing store in downtown Palm Springs that recently closed. Previously he operated a Best for Less in La Habra. According to a Los Angeles Times article from 1992, La Habra boutique was “a real eye opener, a fashion store with glitzy shoes, umbrellas, handbags and leather clothes stacked almost to the ceiling.The article said the store has a ‘fiercely loyal following’ specializing in department store closures, from men’s athletic coats to designer women’s evening wear. Local business owner Joy Meredith, who knew Rajczi from the business world and lives in the neighborhood, remembered him as a hardworking person who was easy to get along with. He had a great sense of fashion with his clothing store, and he was just really nice to people, Meredith said. Sometimes he gave some of his clothes to homeless people. He will be missed. Meredith said Rajczi, a Holocaust survivor, had just stepped down from her business last month, which made it even more difficult for her to process the news. The thought of someone who worked so hard all these years and took that long to finally retire at age 80 was such a sad story to me, she said. The lack of information about the homicide scared some residents of the Movie Colony neighborhood. Meredith said many of her neighbors were “on edge” as they awaited further details from the Palm Springs Police Department. Melissa Curtin, who lives down the street from Rajczis, said the neighborhood was stunned by the incident. It’s confusing to me if it’s some random random person that really scares me, Curtin said. I haven’t slept the whole weekend because I was so scared. Days after Rajczis ‘body was discovered on July 30, detectives visited Curtins’ house to retrieve footage from his porch camera, which shows the entire street. Curtin said she and her husband had heard nothing from detectives since then. The neighborhood has been fairly quiet in recent months, Curtin said, adding that 99% of the time you can’t see anyone, in part because of the extreme summer heat. Because it has been so hot the past few months, it really looks like a ghost town, like dead, Curtin said. “Maybe half the neighborhood is there all the time, and the other half, or more, is going back and forth (between other residences).” The incident marked the sixth homicide in Palm Springs this year, surpassing the five murders that occurred in 2020. This is a developing story and will be updated.

