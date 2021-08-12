Fall wedding guest dresses 2021: 27 choices you’ll love

Scroll down to see more images

Her wedding season. 10 times. All of those weddings that were postponed or canceled last year have been rescheduled for the three to four month period which is fall 2021. RSVPing is easy, but trying to find awesome wedding guest dresses autumn before they are all exhausted? It is almost impossible. If you panic and realize that you are essentially living the life of Jane Nichols from 27 dressesminus the bridesmaid status I’ve got you covered.

Finding a * actually * stylish dress to wear to a wedding without looking like the wedding is So hard. You don’t want to end up with a closet full of dresses you hate and will never wear again! Luckily, I’m going to a wedding in October, so I selfishly decided to write this story to research the clock. It benefits both of us!

Autumn can be tricky because those pretty pastels you’ve seen everywhere on TikTok aren’t really going to fly in October. I know that a person can only wear rust or emerald a certain number of times, which is why I tried to expand the fall color palette and find more interesting options if you are attending multiple weddings.

In the spirit of 27 dresses, I’ve found 27 choices for you in a variety of styles and colors from all over Reformation, Target, Lulus, Zara and more. But unlike poor Jane and her collection of hideous bridesmaids dresses, these dresses are worthy of a grid. There are no diving or cowgirl dresses in this roundup, I swear!

Scroll down to find dresses that you can actually wear to all of your upcoming fall parties. This will save you hours of agonizing navigation so you can catch up The white lotus in place. Talk about a win-win.

Warm red dress

Solid color dresses may be a bit jaded, but this dress is worthy of a carriage. This handy number is made of a stretchy knit, so you can be comfortable until the last call to the front desk.

Black floral dress

This plus size option looks sophisticated and effortless at the same time. There are even pockets on the side, so you don’t have to leave your phone on the table. It also comes in a purple floral.

70s inspired dress

For once, an orange dress doesn’t immediately make you think of Halloween and pumpkins. This fashionable rust color dress will help you stand out from the crowd with the help of 70s style halter neckline.

Green satin floral dress

This chic slip dress is certainly worthy of a marriage. I love the keyhole detail, which makes this dress look a little sexy. There are 11 colors to choose from.

Economy taupe satin dress

TikToks’ preferred internal target brand has a cute satin option to consider. It comes in a variety of fall colors including dark teal, rusty pink, golden beige, and tan taupe. Plus, it’s only $ 30 !!

Navy blue dress with long sleeves

This jacquard wrap dress adds a touch of elegance to any evening. The sheer sleeves and wrap skirt keep it from looking too heavy for fall.

Brown dress with ruffles

This beautiful gathered dress is a figure you don’t often see on the reception dance floor. It is available in standard and larger sizes.

Black midi dress

Okay you ain’t supposed to wear black for weddings, but I think we can make an exception for this dress. It has that Angelina Jolie high slit and cool X straps on the back. Minimalist perfection!

Shimmering mauve dress

Rose in autumn? Absoutely. This purple satin dress is a must. Plus, it’s so versatile that you can wear it in winter or spring with the right shoes.

Flared Sleeve Bodycon Dress

This jewel in tones emerald dress hugs your curves in the right places. I especially love the flare on the sleeves, be sure to pair it with some gorgeous bracelets to catch the eye!

Purple and pink floral dress

Forget oranges, yellows and reds and go for pink and purple instead. This flowing camisole dress is super comfy for a warmer fall wedding so you can dance the night away.

Navy pleated dress

You can never go wrong with a classic navy dress. Plus, you can easily reuse it for special evenings with your SO or friends.

Ruched skater dress

This skater dress is available several colors favorable to fall, and the open back is totally unique and chic.

Romantic Beige Dress

This Style adjacent to the nap dress doesn’t look like it’s from the 1800s so you won’t feel like a fool twirling around in reception.

Rust Print Dress

There is no rule saying flowers are the only ones acceptable wedding guest dress print! This dress features a unique gathered front which is very flattering for a cinched waist effect.

Emerald Cape Sleeve Dress

Be prepared to receive applause for the back of this long sleeve dress. Nothing wrong with showing off a little skin at a wedding!

Flower Power Dress

Puff sleeves are back! Kiss them with that short stretch floral dress, which I think you can totally rock the first few months of fall before the temperatures drop.

Magenta Satin Maxi

Spend a maxi glam moment in this vibrant magenta dress, which features a serious leg split that you might want the bride to sign. Just kidding, she loves you!

Brown pencil dress

This asymmetric brown dress is basically a work of art thanks to the intricate details on its front. Plus, brown is all the rage now, so it’s a great shade for a fall wedding look.

Blue dress with scalloped edges

This scalloped neckline of this fit and flare dress is just too cute. Yes, it’s a bit basic, but I promise you’ll get compliments on this bold shade of blue!

Red cutout dress

This red warm dress strikes the perfect balance between chic and sexy, with the long sleeves and equally long hem adding just the right amount of drama.

Abstract dress

Make a museum-worthy statement to your friends’ wedding in this patterned mini with a super graphic look.

Champagne silk dress

While your friends or family are popping bottles, you can look like the drink itself in this printed satin mini dress.

Red backless dress

Be ready for the runway on all of your friends’ wedding photos in this red backless dress by Zara. Take a look at the long knot in the back.

Ruffled floral dress

You can never go wrong with a Reformation robe and this one has been a popular print on their site for ages. It’s a great classic in my eyes!

Dramatic Off The Shoulder Dress

Leave your long dress cause all the drama of this wedding in a good way! Oh, and nobody needs to know it was under $ 30.

Pretty pleated dress

For some reason this shade of pink gives me fall vibes. It’s perfect for a cool fall day where you want to look a bit more overcast.