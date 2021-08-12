Inside the Prada Outdoor Mountain Pop-up in Aspen





TBy the time the thermometer hits the ’80s, many Texans are heading for the cooler temperatures of Aspen. One of the packed occasions in Dallas caught my eye: the celebration and launch of the latest in the Prada Outdoor series, Prada Outdoor Mountain. Originally shown in New York City on July 22, with a stint on the beach in Dallas’ own Neiman Marcus North Park, the trendy installations focus on nature and its myriad forms. The event was organized in collaboration with the prestigious local non-profit organization, the Aspen Art Museum. After a hike to PineCreek Kitchen, which was adorned with small Prada brand vignettes, guests gathered for a performative lunch prepared by Spiral Theory Test Kitchen. Guests included co-chairs jamie table, Amy phelan, Sir. and Ms. Domenico De Sole, artists Mary weatherford and Precious Okoyomon, and the Dallas own Nancy rogers amongst others. As part of this partnership with a local arts organization, Prada also supported the annual ArtCrush Festival (which ran from August 3-6), a cornerstone of the global art calendar, with a week of projects and artist discussions. Prada Outdoor Mountain’s offerings ranged from hiking-themed accessories, which include padded backpacks adorned with a tartan print, nylon details and a built-in hood, as well as shopping bags, belt bags and more. bucket hats (really the headgear of the moment). Tartan also dominates quilted blankets and sleeping bags. Sportier items such as yoga sets, frisbees and mirrored play glasses complete the collection.. As for women’s clothing, cotton clothing is practical and contemporary. The line is inspired by technical clothing and is enhanced with sporty details such as pockets, waxed zippers, elastic cords and touches of contrasting colors. The knits are made from recycled blended mouliné yarn: the turtleneck top, leggings, new cycling styles and cropped top are paired with original Re-Nylon gabardine vests with a backpack-inspired design. Men’s sets (as I write this I realize that in today’s fluid world all clothing seems appropriate for boys or girls) have a relaxed feel, with a nod to military themes. and work uniforms. Natural cottons and technical fabrics make up jackets, multi-pocket vests and overalls that transform into Bermuda shorts. Raincoats and capes showcase a lighter, more high-tech nylon. Sadly, most of the collection is not available online and can only be purchased in stores. Yet another reason I might consider having a weekend in Aspen before the summer season ends. The Prada Outdoor Mountain collection is available until September 7, 2021 at the Prada Aspen store located at 312 South Galena Street, 970.925.7001. Go fast because most of what was brought to Dallas for the Pop Up sold out quickly.

