Knit dresses that will make you feel like a model

Who doesn’t love a good knit? So comfortable, so beautiful, so cozy, so soft. We usually associate knits with sweaters or even blankets and imagine them as large, oversized pieces that we want to snuggle up in during the winter. We love this type of piece, obviously. Knit fashion, however, extends beyond loungewear!

This fall it was all about knit dresses. We want chic and cute options that make us feel like models strutting the catwalk. They will still have that soft comfort that we love, but with a more wow effect, everyone will love it too. Check out 21 of our favorites below!

21 knit dresses to buy now

Bodycon dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: ThisThe Drop Amelia dress is a fine example of modern and trendy simplicity. We love its square neckline and light high-low hem!

2. We also like: ThisThe Chantal Drop dress, on the other hand, opts for a striking accent with its cutout on the chest. Get ready to turn heads!

3. We cannot forget: ThisCOS dressis all kinds of elegant with her long figure that loves the figure. So versatile!

Turtleneck dresses

4. Our absolute favorite: Go for the worthy photoshoot, I woke up like that kind of look with thatANNABESS turtleneck sweater dress. The oversized look adds some effortless elegance!

5. We also like: For a more streamlined fit with a hem that touches the shin, take a look at this sophisticated stylemud pie dress!

6. We cannot forget: ThisTheory Turtleneck Dress has a sheath silhouette for a relaxed fit. We love how easy it can be dressy or casual!

Belted dresses

7. Our absolute favorite:This plunging batwing sleeveZESICA dress is universally flattering. You won’t be able to stop looking at your body in the mirror!

8. We also like:This summer shirt styleMango dress is a must for everything from late boat parties to a local flea market!

9. We cannot forget:ThisAnlamp wrap dress mostly waist hanger with its wide tie belt. We also love the pleats of the skirt!

Polo dresses

10. Our absolute favorite:We can’t get enough of the emerging trend for polo dresses. ThisCynthia Rowley version comes in a cute baby blue, and were obsessed with the white stripe accents!

11. We also like:If you prefer an oversized fit but don’t want to look bed ready, you need to check this outCOS oversized polo dress. Instant stylish outfit!

12. We cannot forget:The scalloped neckline of thisTop Kate Kasin revisits the classic polo look. What color is your favorite?

Halter dresses

13. Our absolute favorite: ThisShort dress RSRZRCJ given We total vibes from the late 90s and early 2000s. Just add a few butterfly clips!

14.We like too :Thismieeyali dress quickly caught our attention with its unique pattern. The Amazon page also has many other great variations!

15. We cannot forget: Color blocking on this ZOWODO sleeveless sweater dress is done in the most flattering way. We want all versions!

Puff Sleeve Dresses

16. Our absolute favorite:Bring the puff sleeve look in fall and winter! ThisJust For Future Dress knows what we were talking about!

17. We also like:Treat yourself to thisMaje knit dress and its most beautiful lace sleeves. Timeless beauty!

18. We cannot forget:ThisGRACE KARIN dress almost looks like a long buttoned cardigan. The puffed shoulders really made this a must-have for We!

Camisole Dresses

19. Our absolute favorite: This stripedSheIn camisole dress is a beauty that touches the body. Such a good transition piece too!

20. We also like:Ultra-similar to the Cult Gaia dress you’ve seen on celebrities likeHailey Bieber, thisAnotherChill Dress has model vibes to the extreme!

21. We cannot forget:This rucheGanni mixed dress is simple and yet totally charming and eye-catching. There are so many ways to wear it!