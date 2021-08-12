Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow talks about new fashion collaboration





Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow recently teamed up with UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing for a chic and colorful collaboration. Pretty little thing

Content of the article Jamaican-Canadian model Winnie Harlow recently teamed up with a UK based fashion retailer Pretty little thing for a chic and colorful collaboration.

Content of the article The Toronto-born model, who rose to fame after her appearance on Americas Next Top Model in 2014, has since worked with a growing number of top fashion houses, including Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel and Fendi. Harlow is also a leading spokesperson for vitiligo, a skin disease that causes patchy loss of skin color, and also has nearly nine million fans online. We recently caught up with Harlow to discuss the new collection, his personal style and more. Q. How would you describe your personal style? A. I would say my personal style is comfort, but glamorous. I love the bright colors and bold prints and lots of accessories. Q. Whatever your favorite look, whatever the day? A. I love sweatshirts and matching sets. Anything easy and colorful, I love it. I have to dress constantly for my job which is great, but that means comfort and ease are really essential for my everyday look.

Content of the article Q. How did the collaboration with PrettyLittleThing come about? A. I have known Umar (Kamani, founder and CEO of the brand) and the PLT team for many years and we have always wanted to work together, and the timing has never been aligned until now. I am so happy that we can finally work together. Q. How would you describe the collection? A. Tropical and colorful. He was inspired by my Caribbean heritage. Q. Who is the collection for? A. I feel it for everyone and I hope it will make women look sexy and confident this summer. Q. And finally, do you have a favorite design from the range? If so, which one and what makes it your first choice? A. I have so many! But anything tie-dye is my choice, so I absolutely love these pieces. [email protected]

