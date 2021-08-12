Opinion: School district’s optional mask policy, dress code allows coronavirus but not “Corona”

In his wisdom, Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland has decided to make the wearing of face masks optional for students, teachers and staff in the Borough’s public schools. Faced with a wave of criticism last week from parents defending their freedom to decide whether children should wear masks, the school board discussed, but did not vote to approve or disapprove of Holland’s decision.

Lost in this discussion is a tiny bit of hypocrisy. By allowing parents and students to exercise their freedom not to wear one piece of clothing that helps prevent the spread of disease, schools and the school board are restricting other clothing.

Hooray! Parents who oppose face masks can send their children to school next week, confident their smiles won’t be hampered by small pieces of fabric. No superintendent or tyrannical school board will make decisions they believe should be left to parents.

Those who advocate the mandatory wearing of face masks indoors, as was done last school year, argue that the masks help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They cite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that students, teachers, and staff wear face masks even if they are fully immunized. Viral loads of the delta variant of the coronavirus can be high even in people who have been vaccinated, so anyone can now spread the virus. Masks help prevent virus-laden droplets from getting past a person’s face.

By making face masks optional, Holland has withdrawn an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools. If we had gotten collective immunity on the peninsula this might not be a problem, but with full vaccination rates in the southern peninsula below 50% we are nowhere near that. Children under 12 – those in primary school – remain vulnerable because vaccines have not yet been approved for them.

Have no fear, however. The school district always protects students from these perceived dangers:

• Bare flesh and revealing clothing. Are you worried that your child will be distracted by the flesh exposed on the human body? For example, the Homer High School student manual prohibits the following: “Any shirt or top that ends above the waistband; plunging neckline shirts; clothing worn so as to expose the underwear. Bare shoulders are permitted “as long as all undergarments are covered and all shoulder straps must be at least 1 inch wide”. In addition, “skirts, shorts or dresses worn without opaque tights or leggings underneath should not be less than 3 inches above the knee. ”

• Barefoot. “Shoes must be worn at all times at school. ”

• The words “beer”, “Salty Dawg Saloon”, “cannabis” and “cocaine” are prohibited, that is, if they appear on “clothing which advertises or suggests the use of alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs or tobacco ”.

• Swear words or obscene messages on clothing.

• Political expression. Homer Flex School prohibits “clothing which constitutes a distraction for the educational environment”. This includes clothing with “political messages”.

Similar dress codes can be found at Homer Middle School and other schools.

Parents, teachers, and administrators may have good reasons why these rules make sense. Wearing shoes has a public health benefit: it prevents children from cutting their feet on playgrounds, for example. Parents might ask why schools want to protect the feet but not the lungs, however.

School officials might argue that boys and girls should dress modestly. They could argue the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles and discouraging the use of alcohol, cannabis and tobacco among children.

But allowing students to expose one part of the body – the mouth and nose – while limiting exposure of other parts of the body suggests a new test for the validity of the dress code rules.

This is the test:

• If a belly button is exposed, will anyone be hospitalized?

• If 3.5 inches of flesh above the knee is visible, will anyone go on a ventilator?

• If someone sees the words “Uncle Herb’s”, “Cosmic Cannabis”, “Grace Ridge Brewing” and “Homer Brewery” on a T-shirt, will they die?

If the school district cannot say “yes”, then since it allows indoor facial and nose exposure during a pandemic, by an extension of this logic, it cannot restrict exposure. other parts of the body.

The hypocrisy of Holland and the school district is clear.

In public schools on the Kenai Peninsula, officials don’t want to use all the tools available to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but they will prevent students from seeing the word ‘Corona’, beer.

Michael Armstrong is the editor of the Homer News.



