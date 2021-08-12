Canadian brand Indyeva takes slow approach to sportswear

“One hundred percent of our energy goes directly to creating the perfect outdoor products for women,” says founder Jean-Pierre Ferrandez. Photo by document / Indyeva

The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.

Content of the article You will not find offers for men or children of the Canadian brand Indyeva.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article That’s because, according to brand founder and CEO Jean-Pierre Ferrandez, the company is focused solely on women. One hundred percent of our energy goes directly to creating the perfect outdoor women’s products, says Ferrandez. Montreal-based sportswear, formerly known as Indygena, offers limited-edition collections that are made from fabrics from partner factories that carry Bluesign certification, according to the company. We caught up with founder and CEO Jean-Pierre Ferrandez to find out more. Q. For those who don’t know, what is Indyeva? A. At Indyeva, we make thoughtful outerwear for women. What does thoughtful mean? It means well thought out and well designed. It’s an invitation to explore in style.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Q. Is there a story behind the name? A. Indyeva is an evolution of Indygena. We are very proud of it. Indy for us relates to independence and eva relates to women. Without making it a slogan, that’s what we think of when we develop our clothes: independent women. Q. What makes the company unique? A. Most outdoor brands make clothing for men and women, and sometimes even for children. We believe that women have different intentions than men when exploring the great outdoors. We do not compromise on our brand, our product and our communication. Its 100 percent for women, and to achieve our goals, 95 percent of our team are women. In addition, Indyeva adopts sustainable measures in its business practices. Our initiatives, whether environmental, social or economic, must follow our philosophy and our corporate values ​​without compromising the development of our products. Durable, modern, functional products, versatile in their design and manufactured with respect for all beings.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Q. Who is the target customer? A. We do it for women who live for the outdoors. Women driven by a sense of adventure, who set off to explore the world, marvel, challenge each other, slow down and set off again. Women who do all of this while also refusing to compromise on their well-being, comfort and style because they shouldn’t have to. Q. What can you share about where the products are designed / manufactured? A. Our products are designed in Montreal and made in Indonesia. We work with manufacturers who have accreditations and certifications related to working conditions, human rights and management systems. It is very important for us to select partners aligned with internationally recognized labor standards. Q. What is the price range for Indyeva designs? A. We manufacture premium winter coats priced from $ 400 to $ 1000. The clothes from our spring / summer 2021 collection start at $ 60 for tops and go up to $ 300 for our raincoats. Q. Finally, where can people consult them? A. TO Indyeva.com. [email protected]

Share this article in your social network

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.