Port Jeff salon owner glamorized models at Hamptons Fashion Week





Beautiful models strut Hamptons Fashion Week in Southhampton had Kristine Murillo to thank. That’s because the owner of the Port Jeff barber shop was in charge of the hair department for the third annual Hamptons Fashion Week, which was held last weekend. Murillo, who worked on 14 shows forNew York Fashion Weekfor the past 5 years, helped organize the return of the Hamptons Fashion Weekrunway show on Saturday as Creative Director of Hair. She styled the models for their performances on the catwalks. She describes this year’s show as a “much larger production” compared to last year’s virtual event. She brought in all her staff from Fedora Lounge Boutique Hair Salon and Hair Replacement Studio to style about 48 models for the show. “It’s 100 percent different from last year,” Murillo said backstage before the models paraded. “There have been some fun looks and it’s been a creative day, we have to get direction from the designers themselves, they have a look in their heads that they project to me that I have to project to them and just attack.” Hamptons Fashion Week, held at Southampton Arts Center, was a three-day event that brought together renowned and local designers, stylists, influencers, celebrities and makeup artists. Hairdressers used the luxury hair care brand Reza be obsessed, created by Reza Farahan of the “Shahs of Sunset” reality TV series, who commented on how “a dream come true” to see Murillo and his team working with his products. There were four fashion designers featured in this year’s show, including Caesar Galindo, Brochu walker, Cultivated trees, and Barretti’s house. The day benefited Ellen Hermanson Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps provide advanced health care to breast cancer patients. Fashion Week Designer Mallis Fern, who is considered the “godmother of fashion”, received a fashion icon award. “This is my happy place, so it’s a good fashion week for me,” Mallis said. “I think there’s a fashion week every week in the Hamptons, it’s one of the fanciest communities in the world.” Scroll down to see photos from Hamptons Fashion Week. Above: Kristine Murillo, owner of the Port Jefferson salon, holding Reza Farahan’s hair care line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greaterlongisland.com/port-jeff-salon-owner-glammed-up-the-models-at-hamptons-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos