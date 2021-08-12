What to wear to the office this fall

Photograph by Sarah Heaton.

After months of spinning sportswear during long days of working from home, many of us have gotten used to a much shorter morning routine that doesn’t require a lot of mirror time. And while we can’t wait to find the right outfit in the office whenever we need them, our wardrobes can be so old-fashioned, ill-fitting, or otherwise out of place that the prep process may not be easy.

We asked personal stylist Naina Singla for tips on simplifying a new morning routine.

Do a purge

Typically, Singla tells customers to get rid of clothes they haven’t worn in two years. But if you haven’t touched something during this time because of the pandemic and still love it, you may be able to keep or rework it. For example, a blazer you previously wore with pants and heels can now be paired with a t-shirt, jeans, and flats if your office has become more casual.

Singla advises getting rid of anything that doesn’t fit your current lifestyle, including uncomfortable clothes: make sure your wardrobe only has pieces that make you feel good and that aren’t too tight or itchy.

Create an outfit formula

An outfit formula, Singla says, is a recipe for a specific combination of items that you can wear in different versions, for example, the aforementioned jeans / t-shirt / blazer combo with flats or sneakers, or a dress. and a cardigan with flats if that’s more you. Everything in your wardrobe doesn’t have to be part of your formula, but think of your outfit formula as your basic style. Choosing one or two formulas can make dressing for work a snap.

For starters, she suggests evaluating what you already have. Think about how you’ve worn your favorite pieces to get an idea of ​​which combinations you prefer. (If you don’t feel comfortable doing it on your own, you can book a session with a stylist.)

Once you’ve found a few looks you like, take photos to refer to them later when you feel stuck. Investing the time ahead, Singla advises, will save time in the future.

A edited wardrobe has fewer but better and more versatile pieces, all of which should give you confidence. Invest in basics in neutral colors. Dressing in something that makes you feel good, says Singla, is a form of self-care: it’s not just how you look. It also depends on how you are feeling.

Know what’s in the style

Before you purge your wardrobe, it’s worth considering what’s in fashion.

No surprise, office clothes are becoming more comfortable and casual, Singlain says in fact, it’s been since before the pandemic. But not too casual: there will always be room for yoga pants, but leave them at home.

Here’s what else to know

Outside: Skinny jeans.

In: Straight high waist jeans, slim or wide cut. Additionally, bootie cuts (Singla points out that these have smaller flares than before), cropped jeans, and loose ’90s-inspired cuts.

Outside: Anything that is too tight or too tight.

In: Slightly fitted double-breasted blazers, soft jersey materials and flowing, slightly fitted dresses. Avoid pencil skirts, tailored suits, and bodycon dresses, which Singla says don’t feel quite right right now.

Outside: Black suit pants.

In: Looser and more stretchy silhouettes. Think sleek cigarette pants, MMLaFleurs’ Stella leggings are the perfect example, says Singla, or even wide-legged dress pants.

Outside: White fitted buttons for women.

In: A more oversized version of the white shirt. It all depends on how you style it. Half rolled up sleeves, unbuttoned top buttons, superimposed on a dress [or] paired with athleisure. So versatile.

Outside: Traditional button-down shirts for men.

In: Shirts not tucked in and shirt hems shorter.

Outside: Dizzying heels, wedge heels, round-toe pumps and peep-toes.

In: Block heels or stiletto heels, square or pointed toes.

Invest in these seven coins

Shopping for fall? Naina Singla offers the following wardrobe essentials to her customers.





1. Classic trench coat: Timeless layering for cooler days.



2. White sneakers: Dress up a look and make it more casual with a trendy sneaker.



3. Black oversized blazer: Instantly makes any outfit modern and chic.



4. John: Invest in a pair that makes you feel good every time you put them on. Consider adapting them to be perfect.



5. Black dress: A black dress that can be dressy or casual depending on how you accessorize. It’s a clean slate. I love a simple black silk evening dress.



6. Jewelry Layering: Take your outfit to the next level with layered gold chains and bracelets.



7. Cashmere cardigan or sweater: It can be worn over a silk camisole, thrown over the shoulder for chilly summer nights, or on its own.

This article appeared in the August 2021 issue of Washingtonian.