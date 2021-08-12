Fashion
Pack a fashion punch with fall / winter 2021 trends, style news and top stories
This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the fashion magazine for the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The August 2021 issue is now on newsstands.
SINGAPORE – Here are the biggest trends for the fall / winter 2021 season – from puffy proportions to high-shine glamor.
Increase the volume
After a year of staying indoors and getting dressed, Fall / Winter 2021 promises to satisfy the urge to dress up – and nothing says fashion with a capital F like silhouettes blown in fantastic proportions. .
Options abound with modern Louis Vuitton and Loewe twists on historic silhouettes, bursts of tulle by Molly Goddard, clouds of taffeta by Patou, and brightly colored bulbous knits by JW Anderson.
Arms race
Chalk up to our new habit of opening doors with our sleeves. This season, designers are making sleeves so long they could double as gloves – a seemingly simple touch with high visual impact.
At Raf Simons and Stella McCartney, the ultra-long sleeves have a grunge air, while those of Loewe and Kenzo play on the surreal proportions of the collections.
All about this face
Countless Zoom meetings later, we’ve come to realize that it’s the details that are in the frame that matter most. And the creators have found a brilliant solution to dress the face: trendy jewelry.
The fall / winter collections are filled with stunning jewelry meant to draw attention to the face – from giant cork earrings and dripping chandeliers to crystal handles tight around the throat.
Everything that shines
In anticipation of a roaring twenties redux and being creatures of the night again in the hopefully not too distant future, the designers have ramped up the power of their latest creations.
There are glittery Old Hollywood glamor dresses at Michael Kors and Moschino; short, sparkling evening briefs at Chanel, Burberry and Saint Laurent; and futuristic sparkle at Balmain and Dolce & Gabbana.
Skin stroke
The black dress is a lively style and an obvious choice for instant chic and allure. This season, the creators have reinvented it by increasing its sex appeal – think less primitive and much more provocative; Belle Du Jour instead of Breakfast At Tiffany’s.
Slip into one of the see-through and sexy versions of Gucci, Givenchy, Valentino or Saint Laurent for a va-va-voom entry.
Body language
If there’s one key piece to invest in this season, it’s the bodysuit.
The comfy one-piece is a natural extension of all the sportswear and tracksuits that people have worn over the past year, fulfilling the need for ease and comfort, with the added benefit of making a fashion statement.
The bodysuit forms the basis of Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s latest joint collection and is gendered at Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana.
Quilt trip
Over the past few seasons, the idea of craftsmanship has really come to the forefront of fashion – a slow approach that directly opposes throwaway fast fashion.
One of the most obvious marks of the human hand is found in lovingly patchwork pieces.
Marine Serre has made it a basic practice of her brand, while Gabriela Hearst is taking the bandwagon with her eponymous brand and her first Chloé collection.
Go big or go home
Call it a reaction against the micro bags that have been trending in recent seasons or a reflection of the times we live in, where we take more of our life with us as the concept of the office becomes more and more. fluid and mobile. But this season’s standout bags are epic in size.
For the show alone, nothing beats the giant bags of Marni and Fendi. Stella McCartney and Prada, meanwhile, offer more practical versions.
