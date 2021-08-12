Nik Bentels Botticelli dress – ARTnews.com

Over the past year or so, aesthetics or subculture-driven ‘cores’ such as pastoral Cottagecore and college-inspired Dark Academia have had a fashion moment, even influencing runway looks. By learning about the Cottagecore phenomenon known as Strawberry Dress (a pink tulle confection by Lirika Matoshi that has become one of the most discussed garments of 2020), product designer Nik Bentel was inspired to create something in the same vein.

Bentel, best known for his Chalk drawersShaped chalks that can form circles, dots and other patterns – particularly noted the clear visual signifiers of the Strawberry dress (think princess from the storybook), a “staple” fashion brand. The dress “went viral for several reasons,” he says, “the main one being that she looked so crazy.” He wondered if there could be a dress model inspired by the history of art.

Bentel first considered copying clothes from Gustav Klimt’s painting circa 1907 The kiss but rather stopped on the garment worn by the Spring Hora in Botticelli Birth of Venus (around 1484-1486). “[Klimt’s] the painting is relatively abstract compared to Botticelli’s work, ”he says,“ and I didn’t want too much of my contribution to the project; I wanted it to be really cut and dried.

Sandro Botticelli, The birth of Venus, ch. 1484-1486. Google art project.

In Botticelli’s painting, the Spring Hora, a minor deity, wears a cream-colored fabric dress with floral patterns. She is depicted draping a similarly patterned coral pink cape over the naked Venus. Bentel liked the idea of ​​the cape as an accessory and added it as an additional element to the project.

The result is an off-white, ankle-length pinafore dress that comes with a matching organza shirt (but can also be worn on its own), as well as a light red blanket, sold separately, in 100% cashmere. The dress and cover are embroidered with daisies, cornflowers and primroses carefully copied from the originals.

Bentel made the prototypes himself, but needed help from friends in the fashion world to figure out how to create a 100-piece edition of each piece. For the dress, using a cotton-linen blend that falls in dramatic folds without being too stiff, was both an aesthetic and a practical choice. “First I was trying to match the look of the fabric that was there [in the painting], says Bentel. “The other important thing,” he continues, “was to do the embroidery well; we did swatches on thicker fabric and it just didn’t look right.

Nik bentel

The embroidery on the dress and the blanket is handmade to some extent, which means that a manual embroidery machine has been used and the floral designs are true to the originals. Bentel describes the process of creating the designs as “basically sitting there with thousands of little exploded images. [of flowers] and trying to match them.

The Botticelli dress strikes a balance between haute couture and costume. However, with its clean lines and discreet embroidery, it is a must-have in the summer wardrobe. And the photos show it worn by contemporary-looking models in modern settings to avoid any connection to cosplay.

Bentel admits he had doubts about the project. When the dress was launched, “I was afraid it looked too much like a replica,” he admits. But the response exceeded her expectations: half of the dresses have been bought and the cashmere blankets are completely sold out.

The success of the project encouraged Bentel to consider revisiting Klimt, perhaps as an inspiration for a winter throw. As for the fashion aesthetic that inspired him in the first place, he has a name for his own: Artcore.

The Botticelli dress is available in blue or red and is available here.