One of India’s most famous designers collaborates with H&M

– Sabyasachi is a household name in India and its diaspora. Brides dream of wearing luxury designer sarees and lehengas, and Bollywood celebrities are frequently spotted in her designs. He created one of Priyanka Chopra Jonass’ traditional wedding outfits. And from this week, consumers will be able to purchase Sabyasachi from H&M. As part of H&M’s latest high-low collaboration launched on August 12, the collection, called Wanderlust, blends traditional Indian flair with contemporary design. It will make the famous Indian fabrics and prints of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjees accessible to a wide audience. This is the first global collaboration with an Indian designer from H&M. The collection ranges from women’s sequin kaftans to men’s printed sets, up to $ 299. Mukherjee had no intention of working with fast fashion. His previous collaborations were with the likes of Christian Louboutin and Bergdorf Goodman. A long time ago, I promised myself that when the time came, I would make a collaborative (ready-to-wear) line for my consumers, so that I can respond to the many requests I have received over the years to make my designs more affordable, Mukherjee said. Sabyasachi said it was time for India to move beyond its image as a manufacturing hub and for designers in the country to join the mainstream. The country has a rich design history, rooted in traditional textiles and crafts, it is as diverse as India itself, from streetwear to bridal tailoring. India is not yet as big a market as China in terms of scale, but it is definitely emerging, and I think collaborations like these firmly cement India as a market. that the world should no longer ignore, said Mukherjee. Fern Mallis, the New York Fashion Week designer and industry consultant working with Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week, has over the past decade heard Indian designers aspire to become global brands and sell in America. . Mallis said Sabyasachi, however, had done his homework. Collaboration with a global fast fashion brand like H&M will leave a large and accessible footprint. Currently there are more 4,000 H&M stores around the worldincluding locations all over India. McKinsey data in 2019 showed India’s clothing market would be worth $ 59.3 billion in 2022, the sixth in the world, almost equal to the UK and Germany. She also said the collaboration could help dispel misconceptions Westerners may have about Indian clothing that it is either overly embellished wedding attire or hippie-dippie. It was frustrating for me because I wear a ton of Indian designer clothes, Mallis said. I was always stopping and wondering where I got it, but the answer is always, sorry no this is from India. Mukherjee said his business is smart for him to embrace a new market with a multicultural vision. He also intends to launch accessories and beauty globally. It was my mission to make H&M’s first saree, it’s my piece de resistance, and an absolute coup to convince H&M to make a Sabyasachi saree, Mukherjee said.

