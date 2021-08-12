Fashion
’70s fashion will be everywhere this fall, and you can buy the trend on Amazon
Bettmann / Getty Images
This summer, Fashion inspired by the 70s has made a comeback. Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo have been spotted wearing upside down bikini tops, crochet pieces and twist halter tops. If you haven’t had the chance to channel your inner ’70s queen yet, don’t worry, the trend should continue this fall, and we’ve found retro clothes, shoes and accessories to buy on Amazon.
Of ribbed polo sweater To Levi’s bootcut jeans has a oversized fleece teddy coat, our list has everything you need to create a fully 70s-inspired outfit this fall. You will also find cateye sunglasses, a croc embossed vegan leather handbag, and suede mid-calf boots to complete your fall looks.
Below you’ll find more 70s-inspired fall clothes, shoes and accessories to add to your wardrobe before the season changes.
Shop 70s-inspired fall clothes on Amazon
Goodthreads Long Sleeve Cropped Sweater with Funnel Neck, $ 20 (originally $ 26)
Long-sleeved button-down shirt dress with snakeskin print collar Milumia, $ 30
Levi’s 725 high-rise bootcut jeans, $ 47 (originally $ 70)
Sojos Vintage Cateye Polarized Sunglasses, $ 13 ($ 20 originally)
Classic Loafer Sam Edelman Loraine, $ 122 (originally $ 130)
Vince Camuto Dantania Mid-Calf Boots, $ 134 (originally $ 149)
Available in six vintage-inspired colors, this Goodthreads Cropped Turtleneck gives a retro touch to a fall fashion classic. It is made from a blend of acrylic, nylon, wool and elastane, all knitted in a ribbed yarn fabric. You can wear the sweater with jeans and sneakers for an elevated everyday look, or dress it up with a printed midi skirt and ankle boots.
“I love this sweater,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve worn it all day and I’m so comfy! The fit is cute and perfect, and the design is nice, simple and timeless. I’m so happy with the look and feel!”
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 20 (originally $ 26), amazon.com
If you’re not quite ready to commit to a full retro outfit, consider starting with a pair of timeless shoes. the Vince Camuto Dantania Boots are inspired by the 70s, with their mid-calf length, green and brown color options, and chunky heels. They also have a square toe, side zipper, and cushioned footbed.
“These Vince Cameo Dantania boots are gorgeous,” said one customer. “They have a nice sized heel that is well balanced. Great camel color. Well made and of very good quality. They fit well and are comfortable.”
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 134 (originally $ 149), amazon.com
Pair with your new clothes and shoes from decades past, this JW PEI croc-embossed vegan leather handbag adds the perfect finishing touch. It has a flap with magnetic closure, an interior zip pocket and a patch pocket on the front. In addition, the shoulder strap is detachable, so you can wear the bag as a shoulder strap or as a clutch.
“From the packaging to the hardware, every detail of the bag is made with excellent quality, better than many well-known brands,” explained one buyer.
Courtesy
Buy now: $ 61, amazon.com
Whether you’re ready to live the ’70s with a printed dress or want to start slow with a pair of suede moccasins or boots, Amazon’s retro fall fashion section has something for you.
