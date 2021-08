Streetwear Destination Buttafly opens in Mount Vernon – WWD

Mount Vernon, NY has a new streetwear destination – Buttafly, a 2,500 square foot store at 148 South Fourth Avenue that is home to brands like Puma, Chinatown Market, Pleasures, Paper Planes, Malin + Goetz and more. Founded in 2020 by industry veterans Trevor Delmore and Jude Sainjour, Buttafly offers a huge assortment of streetwear and lifestyle items ranging from fashion and skin care to accessories and books. The store sports a monochrome interior with white marble floors and custom displays, and has a rear area that will be used for events. The duo first discussed the idea in 2019 and went to work on the store during closures due to the pandemic to open up the space this year. Delmore said they landed on the name ‘Buttafly’ by comparing the metamorphosis a caterpillar experiences to our experience of staying home due to COVID-19 and how we will come out better than before, like an outgoing caterpillar. from a cocoon and becoming a butterfly. Sainjour likened the makeover to the shopping experience, saying customers walk out of the store with new items and better style than when they walked in. Delmore, who worked with brands like FUBU in the ’90s, as well as Phat Farm, G-Star, Levi’s, Steve Madden and Pony, among others, said Buttafly was a sought-after business for the area and that Mount Vernon has been looking for stores of this caliber that are generally reserved for Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. Delmore spoke about Mount Vernon’s rich history, including its connection to hip-hop being the birthplace and / or hometown of talents like Pete Rock, the late Heavy D and DMX, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. “Mount Vernon has such a rich history in hip-hop,” added Sainjour. “The reputation of“ Money Winner ”in Mount Vernon. The openness there allows us to provide a hub and to be more than just a store. The duo aim for Buttafly to pay homage to the musical history of Mount Vernon and its contribution to the culture that helped the birth of streetwear, but also for the store to contribute to the community. Sainjour said they are planning a block party to end the summer and provide a back-to-school backpack. Sainjour, who helped grow the Filling Pieces footwear business and was a senior buyer at Extra Butter, also sees Buttafly as a start for black and brown communities to reclaim ownership of streetwear. “Black and brown communities are the main driver of this market, but own a small percentage of it,” he said. “This is the main reason why I decided to do it. You have to take him by the horns. “

