What happened: The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a red alert on Monday August 9, confirming that the planet has reached its tipping point faster than expected. According to the report, CO2 emissions from human activities have been responsible for about 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming since 1850. Today, the world is on track to exceed 2 degrees Celsius in the 21st century, which according to the researchers. scientists, will cause irreversible environmental damage. Evidence of disaster can already be seen, from increasing cases of intense heat waves and droughts to heavy rainfall and tropical cyclones. The Jing socket: The warning follows recent alarming natural disasters. In recent months, the northern hemisphere has suffered from extreme rainfall and floods across Europe and China, as well as sprawling wildfires in North America and even Greece and Russia. In fact, central China’s Henan Province recorded more rain over three days than it normally receives in a year, causing 302 and more deaths. $ 17.6 billion direct economic losses. When the Chinese provincial capital fell underwater, companies rushed make a donation, winning the hearts and pockets of local consumers. Still, The data continues to show that this climate balance is correlated with the growing carbon footprint, of which the fashion industry is the second largest contributor. Although many brands have taken initiatives to reduce emissions, they are very forward-looking: most mention 2030, but will we even get to that date? Fashion as a whole, including supply chains, shipping, resources and unsold products, needs serious change to meet its sustainability goals. And this commitment is needed now and from all stakeholders, government agencies and consumers. Corporate giants (LVMH, Amazon and Inditex) and regulators will play a key role in leading by example and supporting smaller-scale factories in their transition to an environmentally friendly model. There is no time for greenwashing; without concrete actions and a sense of urgency, no business will survive the end of the world. The Jing socketreports on major news and presents our editorial teams’ analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product declines and mergers to heated debates popping up on Chinese social media.

