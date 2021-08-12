In my unorthodox life, fashion is a flashpoint





At the start of My Unorthodox Life, the Netflix reality TV series about Julia Haart, the fashion director who turned her back on her strict religious upbringing for the high Manhattan life, Batsheva, her eldest daughter, walks on the tray in a pair of fitted jeans. What are you wearing? Batshevas’ husband, Ben, asks sadly. I got used to you not covering your hair. But pants? She upset not only her sense of decorum, but also a strict and often misunderstood dress code dating back to Biblical times. Ben, who has been slower to abandon the traditions of his Orthodox upbringing, asks for time to process his choice. Obviously, she doesn’t have it. The idea that a woman could wear short skirts but not pants is actually just a state of mind you were raised with, Batsheva said the other day. I thought it was time to deprogram that thought.

Such fashion debates are at the heart of a show in which fashion, with the most splashing secularism totems of the TriBeCa penthouse, the helicopter escapades to the Hamptons is itself a protagonist. It is also a flashpoint around which family tensions revolve. These tensions are largely stoked by Julia, the 50-year-old matriarch of the family and resident, who rejected the restrictions of her Orthodox community in Monsey, NY, for a hybrid of Jersey Shore fairy tale and fashions of life of the rich and famous. Irrepressible mix of ambition, right and caustic indignation, she spends much of her time in the series denouncing her restrictive mores of her culture and, in particular, her insistence on a version of modesty that forbids showing his collarbone, knees and elbows. Waging a philosophical war against the community she fled, she gives free rein to her own fiercely evangelical inclination. The idea that women should cover up, that they are responsible for men’s impulses and impure thoughts, is pure fundamentalism, Ms Haart said in an interview. It has nothing to do with Judaism. Fashion, she insists, has been a liberating force in her life, the most visible and immediately accessible badge of her unfettered self-expression.

On the show, she exults by pushing boundaries, flaunting generous expanses of what her daughters would call boobages, and greeting visitors in hot metallic leather pants and high skirts.

More provocatively, she dons a tailored romper for an impromptu visit to Monsey. You get a few glances, her friend and colleague Robert Brotherton whispers as she negotiates the aisles of her hometown supermarket. But Julia is impassive. She is more inclined to preach the gospel of personal growth than to discuss the high-end labels she favors. But even in the bedroom, it seems, her own initials aren’t enough, her pajamas daringly stamped with fancy Vuitton monograms. She sports chilli-colored pants and a star-sequined top on the show, proclaiming, To me every low-cut top, every miniskirt is an emblem of freedom. Ms. Haarts’ relentless sermon can seem abrasive at times. The way she talks about freedom reminds me of someone who is very mad at all the rules, said Amy Klein, who alluded to her own abandonment of religious orthodoxy in an article on Kveller, a website focused on Jewish culture and motherhood. Was she acting by zavka? It is Yiddish for the sake of annoyance, Ms Klein said. The idea is that you should dress provocatively so that you really feel like you’re rebelling.

There is no doubt that Ms. Haarts’ journey has been filled with trepidation, as will likely be detailed in her upcoming memoir, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey From Long Sleeves to Lingerie. After leaving her husband, Yosef Hendler, who is portrayed sympathetically on the show, I slept with other men but still wore my wig, she said. This is the level of fear I had. For me, taking off my sheitel meant that God was going to kill me and I would go to hell. She faced her fears with baby steps, first selling insurance to save enough money to leave Monsey and ultimately designing a line of killer heels much like the six-inch stiletto heels she wears on the show. . Show me a law that says I can’t wear high heels, she scoffs. Or for that matter, the flashy togs that are part of the line she created for Elite World Group, the conglomerate of models and talents that she owns with her husband, Silvio Scaglia Haart, a collection filled with candy pink jackets. imitation crocodile, emerald sequins jumpsuits and sequins love.

His daughters tend to be inspired by their style. Miriam, 20, a Stanford student, favors bright tartan strapless tops, hot pink puffer jackets and skinny tank tops. Batsheva, 28, adopts a cottage-inspired look, all fluffy skirts and puffed sleeves, with a casual, if not overtly racy neckline. Partial of labels such as Valentino, Fendi and Dior, she shows her tastes for caviar on the series, as well as on Instagram and TIC Tac. Very close to her mother’s daughter, she favors prints and bright colors: burning coral, soft lilac and hibiscus. Like her mother, she has come a long way.

Ms Haart attended Bais Yaakov Seminar in Monsey, where she raised her eyebrows when wearing a red dress. Someone complained and I was called to the rabbis’ office, she recalls. He said to me: You have to stop wearing color. It is not appropriate. You attract attention. But where in the Bible do they say you can’t wear color? Where indeed? Modesty is not mentioned in the scriptures, said Jonathan Sarna, professor of American Jewish history at Brandeis University. These rabbinical interpretations of modesty have been retrojected into biblical texts over time. Deeply rooted in the Talmud, the main source of Jewish law and tradition, these interpretations, Dr Sarna said, were largely based on the assumption that the sight of a woman, and even her voice, is exciting to people. men.

Historically, the call for modesty has not been uniformly or universally heard. A considerable degree of divergence has been found in social norms in this area, which have been strongly influenced by social, economic and geographic differences, Yosef Ahituv observes in The Jewish Womens Archive. Men, it should be noted, were hardly exempt from the rules. The boys had to show up to school in a regular uniform consisting of black pants and white shirts buttoned up to the neck, recalls Ben. That way, they wouldn’t be distracted from their studies.

And yet, underlines Dr Sarna, the paradox of modesty is that its obligations fall mainly on women. Because standards were rarely codified, schools were often left to enforce regulations, including the edict to cover the knees. Dr Sarna still remembers a time when teachers measured girls’ skirts to determine how many inches they were above the knee. Sarah, Rebecca, Leah and Rachel were also modest, he said. But I have my doubts whether anyone was measuring skirts at that time.

Ms Haart was irritated by similar restrictions and eventually ditched them with her sheitel and calf skirts, trading them in for the golden accessories of the company’s success. Her boldness won her an following, but she also aroused anger. The show isn’t called My Fringe Sect Life, it’s called My Unorthodox Life, reads a Jerusalem Post opinion piece. Julia therefore points the accusing finger at all traditional Orthodox Jews. Others question his motives, speculating that the show was a marketing ploy designed to pave the way for a takeover bid from Elite World Group.

The Julias style alone generated a lot of chatter. I know Netflix loves to fetishize ex-Orthodox women who abandon their Judaism, Chavie Lieber, reporter for The Business of Fashion, wrote on Twitter, referring to the almost lascivious fascination engendered by shows like Shtisel and Unorthodox. But as she observes: There are thousands (millions?) Of Orthodox women who have a very different history. And yes, some of us also work in #mode. While Julia hammers herself repeatedly, and somewhat on the defensive, her problem is not with her faith but with all expressions of religious extremism. In search of a consensus, it aligns itself largely with the precepts of feminism. How many times have I been told as a girl, Julia, that you dance, that you learn the Talmud, these things are not appropriate, she said. I want to eradicate this whole concept of the wise woman. And with it the notion of adapted outfit. We rely on men to tell us what God wants from us, she likes to reprimand. I want women to choose for themselves.

