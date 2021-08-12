For the new-age bride and groom, with a lot of love

Deepak S Chhabra Couture becomes the undisputed choice for bride and groom to be as avant-garde as their brides on their special day

It’s finally time for men to step into the spotlight and flaunt the fashionable nature of their style. Accomplishing this, the rare menswear designer helping the genre dress in style, is a curiosity. Plus, when people dive into the lavishness of the wedding industry, finding a groom wear designer who has hands-on experience dressing the bride and groom in revealing sets seems like a major improvement.

Amid all the glitz and glamor of a grand Indian wedding, it has become endlessly important for the man of the day to shine. One of the best luxury designer for Indian bride and groom, with over two decades of experience in the business, has proven to be a men’s paradise. Whether it’s her runway style western clothes or Sherwanis with intricate hand embroidery work, her bridal sets are crafted with perfection and are sheer opulence. The more than 11,000 bride and groom he has dressed and more than 100,000 outfits he has delivered across the world are mere testimonies of the designer’s fame in the industry.

From custom design to high fashion, Deepak S Chhabra has had a huge impact on the wedding fashion industry. Loved to be recognized as the man of accessories, Deepak has bolstered the fashion of wedding attire by adding his personal touch to each of his designs. Its traditional Sherwani collection including Tabeer for the bride and groom who like to showcase royalty with elegance and AKS which portrays modernity with authenticity, took the bride and groom on a ride to choose from. Switching to western culture, Deepak S Chhabra with her stunning penguin costume designs offers a crisp, cut perspective to the new age groom. It sparked a renewed interest in individualized and personalized clothing from a traditional and modern point of view.

Another unique aspect of the designer is the dynamism of his outfits. Her designs are deep for the embroidery on the jackets, the addition of hoods, the hem patterns and the pleated opulence. By organizing styles with curtains and pleats, Deepak makes sure to add fun elements, mix and match colors, add the necessary accessories to suit the occasion and a personal touch for the bride and groom. remember him.

Expressing his vision behind his haute couture collection, Deepak says: We take a look at the personalities of the bride and groom, what’s on his mind, what’s in and out in terms of trends, and we try to bring it all together and offer a variety of options for the groom to choose from. We understand that their ensemble is a reflection of their personality and in no way would they want it not to match the vibe of their future bride. Therefore, at Deepak S Chhabra Couture, we have taken up the torch to solve all these dilemmas.

Indian designers have made notable sartorial developments for bride and groom fashion. They’ve welcomed this transformation from Sherwanis to tuxedos and even take the Indo-Western look in style. Deepak shares his point of view on the same subject: As long as masculine elegance is in season, the well-cut suit will always have its place in an elegant man’s wardrobe. Just as the tuxedo promises to elevate the wearer to their finest persona on their big day, the same can be said of classic Indo-Western design. When well cut and judiciously accessorized, the tailored jacket and matching pants continue to frame the man of the hour through a prism of sartorial heritage.

To meet this increased demand for luxury couture for the new-age groom, Deepak also launched its exclusive Haute Couture collection line and dedicated a full floor to it. Adding his fingerprint to the logo of all the outfits, he added a touch of personalization to all the outfits. It is a symbol that their wedding attire is not just a garment in the making, rather it is a feeling that has been nurtured after hours of thinking.

Deepak S Chhabra is without a doubt the undisputed choice for you bride and groom to catch up with your bride and look as edgy as she does at the wedding. It’s time to raise the bar with such gorgeous and classic bespoke ensembles and have your bride in awe of her future husband’s ultimate choice.