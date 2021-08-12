Fashion
6 clothing trends to get you through the end of summer
If you’ve spent all summer browsing the same two or three dresses, you might be excited about the colder weather and the opportunity to dig into your winter wardrobe again.
However, we were saying now is a great time to really dress for hot weather. After all, when the sun goes down we bet you’ll miss the picnic dresses and sandal season, so you won’t want to waste it.
Some trends have been strong all summer, such as meadow vibes and pastel colors, but new styles are catching our attention as well. We have normally been taught to buy our summer clothes at the start of the season, to get the most out of them, but now is the time when we want to refresh our wardrobe. After all, you can still layer these outfits with tights and cardigans during the colder months, and take them out triumphantly next year.
If you really want to celebrate the end of summer, here are the looks to adopt
1. Crazy hook
It looks like the spirit of making and fixing the first lockdown in 2020 lives on, and high fashion has really made its way into everyone’s favorite quarantine pastime: crochet. After all, if it’s good enough for Olympic champion Tom Daley, it’s definitely good enough for us.
Loose-knit dresses are everywhere, from the Valentino Spring / Summer runway to a Salvatore Ferragamo yellow minidress we immediately fell in love with. Knits and hot weather don’t really mix well, but thanks to the chunky stitches and strappy cuts, these dresses will keep you cool even when the mercury is rising.
If you go to the office, choose a chocolate-colored midi, or for a picnic in the park, opt for a short, seductive and colorful dress.
Oliver Bonas Black Crochet Knit Mini Dress, 30 (was 59.50)
ASOS DESIGN asymmetric multi color crochet zigzag mini dress, 25; My Accessories London Square Sunglasses with Tinted Embellished Lenses, 9.80 (was 14)
2. Feel fuchsia
Sometimes the sweltering heat this time of year can make you lethargic, and all you want to wear are muted tones fading into the background.
However, this month of August advocated bringing a bit of color to your fashion: namely a vibrant shade of fuchsia. Whether you’re wearing a vibrant mini dress or a flowing number, this is an easy and immediate way to put you in a good mood.
Monsoon Kali Tie Dye Hanky Hem Rose Dress, 34 (instead of 49)
George Pink Textured Midi Dress, 18 (Sandals Out of Stock)
3. Cutouts
The riskiest trend this season is showing off a bit of skin, but in an unusual way. Instead of your classic slit skirt or neckline, think of more unique ways to wear the cutout trend.
Christopher Esber and Alexander McQueen were among the fashion houses playing with interesting panels, from balls of fabric taken from the collarbone to geometric cutouts on the side. The best thing about this risky look is that you can really show off as much skin as you want, even a simple sheen of flesh will suffice.
To really nail this trend, combine with other great looks of the season for example, a crochet dress with cut out panels, or an unusual fuchsia number.
Zara cutout midi dress 29.99
Pretty Little Thing Lime Rib Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress with Binding Detail, 25
4. Declaration pockets
Bigger really seems to be better when it comes to sleeves. Were talking about puffed shoulders, draped arms, anything that brought a little drama to your look.
The trend has even caught on in bridal wear. Lady Kitty Spencer recently got married in a Victorian-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown with exaggerated shoulders, but you don’t have to go as far as her. For a more wearable take on the trend, take advantage of the cottagecore vibe and lean towards floaty materials and whimsical styles for the perfect picnic dress.
Chi Chi Curve Plus Size Puff Sleeve Mini Day Dress In Green, 55, Very
River Island Rust RI Studio Cotton Oversized Dress, 45 (was 60)
5. Disco fever
Sparkles and glitter tend to be reserved for the December holiday season, but who says you can’t bring a little fun to summer? Designers like Celine, Balmain, Burberry and Ashish made the catwalk shine and you can too.
Channel some 1970s glamor into your summer outfit, you’d be surprised how well a sequined or shimmering dress pairs well with a relaxed denim jacket and cool sneakers.
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Taffeta Silver Smocked Mini Dress, 15.75 (was 35; boots not available)
Oliver Bonas Pink Wavy Sequin Wrap Mini Dress, 35 (was 115)
6. Mix your monochrome
If you just can’t bring yourself to go for glitter this season, luckily there is a trend for every style. The Instagram fashion pack has also invested heavily in monochrome looks, meaning all in black and white.
You can tailor this trend very well to your personality: maybe you wear a loaded pattern or you want to keep things simple and geometric. If you start to return to the office and have forgotten how to dress, monochrome dresses will help keep you cool and comfortable.
Jacquard V Dress by Very Tiered in Monochrome, 30, Very
Hobbs Clarice dress, 69 years old (instead of 129), Kaleidoscope
