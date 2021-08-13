JOOP! targets the UK with a men’s fashion offering





The German fashion and lifestyle brand JOOP! seeks to become more than just an iconic fragrance in the UK, with a renewed focus on its menswear blending ready-to-wear, sportswear, couture, outerwear and denim. Launched in 1987 in Germany, the cult lifestyle brand JOOP !, which is already known in more than 43 countries, focuses on an international strategy to promote its collections covering men’s clothing, women’s clothing, footwear, bags, jewelry, watches, eyeglasses and underwear. , beachwear, perfumes and even household items. In the UK, JOOP! seeks to present its menswear offering to UK consumers, with its Spring / Summer 2022 collection delivering its signature, obvious, sexy and confident aesthetic with a mix of relaxed tailoring, quality jersey pieces and raised loungewear, alongside JOOP! Jeans. Gregor Langerspacher, Head of Design at JOOP! men’s clothing, told FashionUnited: For us, the JOOP! the man is a modern and confident man who likes to live fully and who also likes to show it. It represents an urban style but with a touch of elegance whatever its age. This is exactly the approach we take with our collections. At the end of the day, it’s the customer’s mindset that matters. Some people are aged at 18 and other young at 80, this is the motto that has guided us at JOOP! JOOP! While spring / summer 2022 For spring / summer, JOOP! menswear opens up a new perspective and makes a creative statement with relaxed tailoring to showcase the brand’s simple yet sophisticated approach. Offering relaxed fabrics and a mixed approach to allow versatile styling to create dressy and dressy looks by teaming up with sporty jogging pants. Highlights of ready-to-wear include a modular range of slim and extra slim fit jumpsuits, two-in-one style sporty jackets with removable hoods or quality inlays, chinos and cargo pants in comfortable materials and avant-garde shirts in block colors, patterns and flowers and statement logos. Modern silhouettes, attention to detail and a subtle play on brand elements are the very characteristics that define JOOP! apart from others. The famous JOOP! The cornflower logo, representing the brand’s heritage, is a recurring motif alongside the JOOP! lettering to create eye-catching prints and subtle details. The JOOP! The jeans range is modern, relaxed and flexible, with an emphasis on relaxed fits, looser fits and boxy styles, alongside jersey pieces. There is also a spotlight on the JOOP! logo as a new minimalist J presented in a circular print or as a stand-alone typographic element. JOOP! is also undergoing a fundamental change in terms of sustainability, with sustainably produced BCI cotton used for its cotton items, while its outerwear has updated their padding by replacing animal down with recycled high-tech down and at a regulated temperature. In addition, JOOP! emphasizes animal welfare by using only merino wool without mulesing. Learn more about JOOP! on the brand page: fashionunited.com/compagnies/joop Contact the Love Brands UK sales office for wholesale information.

