Durango school district to require face masks as part of dress code – The Durango Herald

Parents are strongly divided on the mandate; council members vote unanimously for the requirement

Sitting 6 feet away from her classmates, 13-year-old Mary Jane Ramos works on her robot in applied science class during a summer session on July 23, 2020, at Escalante High School. Durango School District 9-R will require masks at the start of the school year later this month, with a few exceptions, as part of the dress code in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jerry McBride / Durango Herald file)

Students in Durango School District 9-R will need to stock up on face masks before classes start later this month.

School district dress code now requires students to wear face coverings when indoors on school grounds, unless otherwise permitted. The school board voted unanimously for the term in a tense special meeting on Thursday.

It is a very difficult situation. I didn’t take anything lightly, said Kristin Smith, school board president, ahead of the board vote. I am losing faith in (science), like many of you. But I’ll give it one last shot. I’ll trust science one last time. I will say that my vote tonight will be to do what is best for our children so that they can stay in person as much as possible.

You read bad science, ma’am, said an audience member, causing a back and forth between the audience and the board.

Treating healthy children like they’re sick when they’re not … it’s shameful, said another.

During the special board meeting, audience members repeatedly interrupted the proceedings, saying they couldn’t hear or asking for scientific sources to support the policy.

The policy adopted Thursday allows students with medical conditions that prevent them from being able to wear a mask to provide medical documentation from a doctor, in which case an alternative plan can be developed in collaboration with the school administration.

Situations in which masks may not be required include sporting events or other events governed by outside organizations, such as the Colorado High School Activities Association.

The mask policy is also adaptable.

The council plans to update the masking requirements based on changing circumstances and advice from health entities or government agencies, depending on the district.

The masking problem has divided the school district community.

During a feedback session attended by around 100 people earlier this month, a vocal group wanted the decision to mask to be left to parents, not forced on children by the policy of the district. Other participants said requiring masks would be the safest way to keep schools open for in-person learning.

The district also conducted a community survey, which garnered 1,200 responses, to inform its COVID-19 policies.

Respondents said masking was the second biggest tax imposed on families in the past school year, behind the cohort. Testing, contact tracing and physical distancing were also among the top five impositions.

However, 54% of respondents said they would support masking for unvaccinated people, as long as it meant students wouldn’t have to self-quarantine if exposed to a positive case.

At least 50% of those polled said they supported social distancing, providing schools with vaccination statuses, regular testing, and vaccinating eligible students as long as quarantine was not needed.

In a meeting Tuesday, school board members said they plan to build on advice offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and San Juan Basin Public Health.

We have our federal, state and local public health … agree that the best thing to do, right now, is to make K-12 masks, said Andrea Parmenter, secretary of the board, noting that the board will reassess its policy when appropriate.

All board members came out in favor of the masking policy, citing a desire to prioritize in-person learning and err on the side of caution based on current research. Smith said she considers students and family members who are immunocompromised due to illnesses or disabilities.

People who are immunocompromised are often vulnerable to more severe cases of COVID-19.

Smith said it was frustrating that people like her in unpaid government positions had to make tough decisions like demanding masks instead of paid officials putting orders in place to protect public safety.

We must therefore continue on the recommendations of the CDE, the CDPHE and the San Juan Basin, she said. I am outraged that volunteers have to make these decisions.

San Juan Basin Public Health has issued a public health advisory, not a warrant, recommending masks and other health precautions for La Plata County. The advisory also recommends that schools require masks and other precautions where possible.

Hays Stritikus, a student representative at the school board, spoke directly to the audience in support of the masking.

As a student, this is a question that touches me directly. I don’t like wearing a mask, but the point is, the science is real, Stritikus said. This issue concerns security. It is not a question of control. We need to make sure our students are safe so they can continue to learn. “

