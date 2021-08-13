James Allen wins 98th NYS Men’s Am in spectacular fashion

James Allenof Scarsdale Golf Club won the third and fourth rounds to win the 98th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship on Thursday at the Schuyler Meadows Club.

Allen finished at eight under 280, shooting a six under 66 on his final lap to win his first New York State title.

“This is amazing. I wanted to win this tournament for so long,” Allen said. “I thought it would be such a cool thing to win the state championship. Any state title is amazing. It was a week. so amazing i had so much fun here and especially this last round is something i will not soon forget.

After the third round on Thursday morning, Allen was one shot behind 2019 champion Ben Reichert of the NYSGA eClub – Western NY, who was five cents behind. The two stayed close to each other for the entire fourth round.

A major thunderstorm hit four holes in the round, considerably smoothing the course and allowing for more player friendly greens.

“I played well in the second two rounds but saw that I was still hooked and the weather delay changed everything,” said Allen. “It just changed the tournament to survive and make pars, you have to do a lot of birdies.”

After the two and a half hour stoppage of play, Reichert and Allen continued to tie scores in the remainder of the top nine. As they made the turn, Reichert kept his lead suddenly.

Allen had ten birdies before securing a streak of four consecutive birdies on holes twelve to fifteen and eventually claiming first place. Reichert kept him close, however, as he streaked three consecutive birdies on holes twelve through fifteen.

“After (the rain delay) there was no wind and it softened completely so every green you could shoot completely and every pin without any worries, so the birdies went from hard to get to very easy to obtain, ”Allen said.

After fifteen holes Allen was suddenly ahead. He bugged the sixteenth, while Reichert tied the score at eight under. They traded pars on seventeen, setting up a spectacular final hole in the championship.

Reichert’s second shot from the fairway passed just over the green and into the rough, creating a difficult downhill chip to the cup. His chip passed the hole and he put two strokes for bogey.

“Unfortunately I had a bad swing at the wrong time on the 18th. I still didn’t think it could last long, but it is,” said Reichert. “I’m obviously disappointed at the moment, but definitely, in the end, more positives than negatives to remember.”

Allen’s second shot landed on the right side of the green, creating a birdie opportunity of nearly 30 feet. Knowing he could double his way to victory, he gently nestled his first putt a few yards from the hole and slapped a par to win the championship.

“I wasn’t thinking of the birdie,” Allen said. “It was a 30-footer with a six-foot break, downhill. All I was really focused on was just delaying it, keeping it high enough. I didn’t want to just propel him down the hill.

Allen’s spectacular victory follows a 36-hole tournament he took part in on Monday. He secured a special exemption for this year’s NYS Men’s Amateur and first arrived on the classic course designed by Deveraux Emmett on Tuesday morning without participating in a practice match.

“It’s been a crazy week,” Allen said. “I had to drive in the morning before playing, so I walked into this completely blind place with basically the hope of trying to play well, not really thinking about winning a lot. I just got out and tried to play well and the course was really tough.

He noted that he started to feel comfortable with the course around the middle of his third lap. After the delay in the rain softened the course, he felt locked in for his last lap.

“I spent a lot of time getting ready, watching the course on the satellites, mapping it. I felt like I had a pretty good idea of ​​that, ”Allen said. “The last time I got four birdies (in a row) I was about 13, so it’s something I’m not really used to. It tied my best record for most consecutive birdies in a lap. “

Later this month, Allen will return to Penn State University, where he will be a sophomore on the men’s golf team.

On the other hand, Reichert had three spectacular final laps (66, 68, 70) after shooting five of 77 on day one. Aside from winning the Porter Cup two weeks ago, it had been a long time since he did something similar to his 204 under-twelve on the last 54 holes.

“It was a good week. After a tough start I came back pretty strong, ”said Reichert. “I had struggled for a while. I’m definitely starting to move in the right direction, there’s no doubt about it. As this was my last amateur event, I obviously wanted to win it, but I’m looking forward to the next step.

Reichert noted that he didn’t have a good idea of ​​his swing in the final stretch, although he was able to nearly match Allen’s birdie stretch, highlighted by one in fifteen holes since the right bunker.

“I’ve always been a good bunker player,” said Reichert. “I would much rather be in the bunkers around the greens than in the rough, especially here. I had a pretty clear picture of where I wanted to land it and executed it perfectly. But I had someone who played as well as me.

Aiden Spampinato of Locust Hill Country Club finished in third place under 283.

Sean Puleo (284) of host club Schuyler Meadows and Matthew Ferrari (286) of Met PGA Junior Golf Club rounded out the top five. DJ Griffiths from NYSGA eClub – Southern Tier finished sixth with 287.

Five players tied for seventh at 290: Luke Basile (MGA eClub – Hudson Valley), Jim Gifford (Mohawk Golf Club), Jeff March (Penfield Country Club), Jamie Miller (Crag Burn Golf Club) and Kyle Downey (Locust Hill) Country Club), who led the first two rounds of the championship.

Under-20 golfers and ties get a bye for next year’s 99th NYS Men’s Amateur Championship, to be held at the Onondaga Golf and Country Club in the Syracuse area.

Related:Pictures/Final results/Rd 1 Summary/Rd 2 Summary/Past winners