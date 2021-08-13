Connect with us

Maintaining Air Force Updates and Appearance Regulations

A base trainee receives his first military haircut during his early days at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo / Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo)

Male aviators can now wear their hair down to 2.5 inches, an increase of half an inch according to the latest guidelines issued by the Air Force Uniform Board. Female aviators can now use hair accessories from 2 inches up to 1 inch.

The board also released a host of other changes:

Men can now have a cosmetic tattoo on their scalp.
Women have the option of wearing stockings with any combination of their uniform.
Transparent hole spacers are now allowed.
Wing commanders have the authority to authorize the wearing of approved OCP [operational camouflage pattern] morale patches on Fridays or at special events.

The guide contained several elements that deal with norms and behavior. For example, talking on cell phones is prohibited while walking and in uniform. Additionally, Airmen in uniform cannot put their hands in their pockets while walking or standing.

In addition, the guidelines include several improvements to existing uniforms:

The OCP men’s blue shirt and women’s blouse are made from a new stain and wrinkle resistant fabric that wicks away moisture. The new men’s long-sleeved shirt is expected to be available this month. The women’s long-sleeved and short-sleeved blouse is expected to be available by October. A new maternity blouse is designed to better fit the neckline and collar.
The new hot-weather combat uniform will be lighter, breathable, quick-drying and offer better protection against the flames. It should be available by October.
The Generation III Level 7 Cold Weather Parka will be available for purchase at AAFES stores this winter. Previously, parkas were given out at northern level bases and cold weather locations.
The pocket design of the men’s blue pants has been adjusted for comfort and fit. The waistband of the women’s blue pants has also been redesigned. The pants should be available by next May.
Women will have the option of wearing mess pants or the current mess skirts. The pants are similar to those worn by men, but tapered to fit the body of women. They should be available next August.
The physical training equipment is modernized with an updated fit, materials and fabrics. It should be available by next October.
Updates also apply to Space Force Guardians, except where specific existing guidelines indicate otherwise. The Space Force Uniform Board of Directors is now meeting to develop a comprehensive policy. It should be finalized by the end of this year.


