Singapore couple repair clothing rentals in Southeast Asia

When husband and wife Chris Halim and Raena Lim saw an opportunity to address sustainability issues in the fashion industry, they wanted to do it in style. And the duo behind the Style Theory clothing rental app certainly aren’t doing things by halves. “We invested around $ 40,000,” the Make It couple, who quit their jobs to take on their startup full-time, told CNBC. “Honestly, we don’t know if we’re stupid or brave.”

Lim and Halim are the co-founders of Style theory, a Singaporean fashion rental platform that allows subscribers to loan an unlimited number of items for a fixed monthly rate. The SoftBank-backed start-up now has more than 200,000 registered users in Singapore and Indonesia and offers an inventory of 50,000 garments and more than 2,000 bags. But when the former Goldman Sachs Lim banker and her consultant husband Halim came up with the idea for the business in 2016, it was in response to a very common conundrum of having nothing to wear.

Raena Lim and Chris Halim, the husband and wife duo behind Singaporean clothing rental platform Style Theory. Style theory

“The ‘aha’ moment came when Chris actually questioned me and he said ‘why do you have so many clothes and always complaining that you have nothing to wear?'” recalled Lim, the COO. “For someone who came from the world of finance, who used logic and mathematics, I suddenly had the impression that it was wow, it is really a very illogical answer that I have to make”, a she declared.

This inefficiency has spawned a plethora of new clothing rental platforms seeking to satisfy conscious consumers with a guilt-free alternative to fast fashion. Launched in 2009 by the US platform RentTheRunway, the circular fashion industry has flourished over the past decade, inspiring other brands such as My Wardrobe HQ in the UK and GlamCorner in Australia. Yet Southeast Asia’s logistical challenges have made it a difficult market to break into. This led to newbie entrepreneurs Lim and Halim to adopt a test-first strategy. “We started with a waiting list, so we had enough clothes and enough capacity for customers,” said Managing Director Halim. “As customers come in, we’re either right or wrong, and then we continually iterate from there.”

Much of this growth could be driven by Asia Pacific, where the relatively nascent clothing rental market is ripe for disruptive players like Style Theory. According to market research firm Research Nester, the region is expected to represent almost a quarter (22.14%) of the global market within six years. “The market size for this segment is still tiny… (but) we’re also seeing huge potential,” Joe said. “This circular fashion market is big enough to create at least one Southeast Asian unicorn,” he said, referring to start-ups valued at $ 1 billion.

Pivot in the pandemic

The duo aims to capitalize on this opportunity by adapting its offer to the specific needs of consumers in Asia. This includes selecting clothing suitable for local cultures and climates, as well as offering collection and personal styling services in pop-up stores. However, the outlook for the fashion industry is not without its challenges. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 has hit retailers hard, slashing profits and closing stores. Meanwhile, with the cancellation of social commitments and the priority to hygiene, clothing rental has been hit hard.

Style Theory launched its resale business in 2020 in response to changing consumer habits amid the pandemic. Style theory