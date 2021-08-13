Fashion
Singapore couple repair clothing rentals in Southeast Asia
When husband and wife Chris Halim and Raena Lim saw an opportunity to address sustainability issues in the fashion industry, they wanted to do it in style.
And the duo behind the Style Theory clothing rental app certainly aren’t doing things by halves.
“We invested around $ 40,000,” the Make It couple, who quit their jobs to take on their startup full-time, told CNBC.
“Honestly, we don’t know if we’re stupid or brave.”
Find the right fit
Lim and Halim are the co-founders of Style theory, a Singaporean fashion rental platform that allows subscribers to loan an unlimited number of items for a fixed monthly rate.
The SoftBank-backed start-up now has more than 200,000 registered users in Singapore and Indonesia and offers an inventory of 50,000 garments and more than 2,000 bags.
But when the former Goldman Sachs Lim banker and her consultant husband Halim came up with the idea for the business in 2016, it was in response to a very common conundrum of having nothing to wear.
“The ‘aha’ moment came when Chris actually questioned me and he said ‘why do you have so many clothes and always complaining that you have nothing to wear?'” recalled Lim, the COO.
“For someone who came from the world of finance, who used logic and mathematics, I suddenly had the impression that it was wow, it is really a very illogical answer that I have to make”, a she declared.
Stylize it
Having spent the start of his career working for a nonprofit organization in Kenya, Lim wanted to start a project that would allow him to do good. And with the environmental damage of fast fashion coming to the fore, the opportunity was clear.
Textile production is one of the biggest polluters in the world, generating global emissions equivalent to 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year more than all international flights and maritime transport combined.
We started with a waiting list, so we had enough clothes and enough capacity.
Chris Halim |
co-founder and CEO, Style Theory
This inefficiency has spawned a plethora of new clothing rental platforms seeking to satisfy conscious consumers with a guilt-free alternative to fast fashion.
Launched in 2009 by the US platform RentTheRunway, the circular fashion industry has flourished over the past decade, inspiring other brands such as My Wardrobe HQ in the UK and GlamCorner in Australia. Yet Southeast Asia’s logistical challenges have made it a difficult market to break into. This led to newbie entrepreneurs Lim and Halim to adopt a test-first strategy.
“We started with a waiting list, so we had enough clothes and enough capacity for customers,” said Managing Director Halim. “As customers come in, we’re either right or wrong, and then we continually iterate from there.”
Adopt a data-driven approach
The couple’s data-driven approach led them to move from owning all inventory in-house to a consignment model in 2019.
Under the new structure, Style Theory holds inventory on behalf of designers and individuals, remunerating them each time an item is rented. The company then takes a reduction in the unlimited monthly subscription fee of $ 95 for handling, mailing and cleaning the goods.
That attitude, in turn, has attracted investors, including SoftBank, Alpha JWC Ventures and Indonesian real estate company TheParadise Group, who have invested around $ 30 million in the company.
“The problem they solve is definitely for the users and, in this case, a lot of female users. But it also provides solutions (to) vendors or designers to be able to reach that target market more directly,” Jefrey Joe, Managing Partner of Alpha JWC Ventures, told CNBC Make It.
A fashionable industry
The funding indicates an investment appetite for the young but growing sector.
The online clothing rental industry was valued at $ 1.2 billion worldwide in 2019. By 2027, that figure is expected to exceed double to $ 2.8 billion.
This circular fashion market is big enough to create at least one Southeast Asian unicorn.
Jeffrey Joe
Managing Partner, Alpha JWC Ventures
Much of this growth could be driven by Asia Pacific, where the relatively nascent clothing rental market is ripe for disruptive players like Style Theory. According to market research firm Research Nester, the region is expected to represent almost a quarter (22.14%) of the global market within six years.
“The market size for this segment is still tiny… (but) we’re also seeing huge potential,” Joe said. “This circular fashion market is big enough to create at least one Southeast Asian unicorn,” he said, referring to start-ups valued at $ 1 billion.
Pivot in the pandemic
The duo aims to capitalize on this opportunity by adapting its offer to the specific needs of consumers in Asia. This includes selecting clothing suitable for local cultures and climates, as well as offering collection and personal styling services in pop-up stores.
However, the outlook for the fashion industry is not without its challenges. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 has hit retailers hard, slashing profits and closing stores. Meanwhile, with the cancellation of social commitments and the priority to hygiene, clothing rental has been hit hard.
“The pandemic is possibly the most difficult time for us as a business,” said Halim, whose business has so far only recovered 75% of pre-pandemic users.
“But it also brought a ton of opportunities. The most exciting for us was actually fashion resale,” he continued, citing a service that allows users to buy and sell pre-owned items. used. “(We) officially launched the platform last year and were able to increase this business tenfold in about 12 months.”
A timeless collection
Yet the founders are convinced that fashion rental is not a fad.
Over its five years, they say Style Theory has facilitated over 2.3 million rentals and kept more than 600,000 pre-loved designer items from prematurely entering landfills.
Now they plan to target new markets and new consumer bases, adding men’s and children’s clothing lines and expanding into Hong Kong later this year.
But despite the challenges, the husband and wife team say they’ve found a good match for their fashion outfit.
“Basically the business is a baby for us,” Halim said. “Total trust, 100% alignment, is really, really helpful and super important when making key decisions together.”
Don’t miss:How this 36-year-old coder built India’s largest crypto trading exchange
Do you like this story?Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/13/style-theory-singapore-couple-redress-southeast-asian-fashion-rentals.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]