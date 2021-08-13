Why Fashion Designers Are So Superstitious – WWD

Gabrielle Chanel’s lucky number was five. For Karl Lagerfeld, it was seven. And for Riccardo Tisci, it’s 17, that’s apparently why he puts this number on T-shirts and at the end of his Instagram handle.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to superstitions in the fashion industry, where fortune tellers, tarot cards, lucky talismans and even shamans have been in demand for ages. eons. So, today, Friday the 13th – still considered a day of bad luck – designers have to rush to find any bunny feet they can find.

It is clear that an irrational belief in supernatural influences lies behind the perfume that the late Alber Elbaz created in 2017 with Frederic Malle, nicknamed Superstitious; why former Dior couturier Gianfranco Ferré never included a No.17 look in his collection – it was still 16bis, and why four leaf clovers and evil eye patterns have become so popular in collections of recent jewelry.

While data and academic research on fashion superstitions is scarce, psychologists have often cited a predisposition to them in financially insecure people, according to Valerie Steele, director of the FIT museum.

“I think since fashion is a top-down affair – you can be the cat’s meow one season and then totally sidelined the next – it would tend to make people hope they might have some luck. extra on their side because the whole business seems so irrational in general, ”she said in an interview, rating fashion designers an eight on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the most superstitious.

“The idea that superstition comes in part from a feeling of lack of agency and financial anxiety would be important to fashion people because it seems so much that you need luck to move forward,” she said, noting that designer Arnold Scaasi had used to regularly consult a fortune teller on her lucky numbers, which would help her decide when to show her next collection.

According to Steele, Scaasi shrugged when a reporter looked askance at his practice.

“It doesn’t hurt to have a little extra luck” was the reply. “Diane von Furstenberg apparently had coins with a family connection that she always put in her shoe before a fashion show. I think a lot of people have this idea that they have a certain lucky piece of clothing or jewelry, ”Steele added.

Christian Lacroix said he has received so many lucky talismans over the years – including a gold Napoleonic coin from legendary embroiderer François Lesage and a copper lion figurine from the late American publisher Carrie Donovan – that ‘it was no longer possible to carry them in his pockets. .

Considering three and more of his lucky numbers, he typically had 36 or 63 outfits in his collections. And he visited Madame Mallais, a fortune teller popular among the fashion crowd in the 1970s while still a student at La Sorbonne in Paris. She scribbled something on a piece of paper and asked Lacroix what that might mean, and also told him that he would meet “a guy who will be very important in your life named Arnaud”.

Years later, Lacroix would realize that the sketch was his CL fashion logo and that Arnaud (the French spelling of the name Arnold) was actually referring to Bernard Arnault, the luxury titan who snatched it from Patou and created a fashion house just for him in 1987.

Parisian jewelry designer Elie Top has worked alongside many superstitious designers, researching a photo of him at 18 when he was an intern at Dior. It shows him holding the number 16bis on a hanger backstage at a fashion show, with Ferré in the background.

(Like many Italians, Ferré considered the number 17 unlucky. Tisci, on the other hand, apparently adopted it because the 17th tarot card, known as The Star, is auspicious.)

Top also worked briefly with Yves Saint Laurent, known for visiting fortune tellers, believing his dog Moujik to possess special powers and keeping bronze lions for luck, and with Elbaz, who would never hand over a pair of scissors to anyone, always placing them on a table.

In a 2015 interview, Lagerfeld recalled a chilling premonition from his youth. “It’s amazing, I don’t know how it happened – it’s so strange, this celebrity. But as my fortune teller told me when I was little, she said, “For you, it will really start when it is over for the others.” It is totally true.

Top said he did not consider himself superstitious, but he felt a thirst for reassuring symbols during the pandemic, which led to a collection released late last year dubbed “Lucky Charms” hinged on shamrock, heart and star shapes. He said he was selling “very well”.

“This is what I thought was relevant to people,” he said. “It’s something that makes sense, so it’s even more precious, and if you give it as a gift, it’s like giving someone protection.”

Top has also referred to zodiac signs and astrology in other collections – and he never hands anyone a pair of scissors.

Christian Dior is one of the most superstitious designers of all time. He lashes out at a clairvoyant, Madame Delahaye, for all his major decisions, and who clings to a metal star he walks on one evening in 1946, seeing it as a sign that he must start his own house of sewing.

Among the talismans he collected was lily of the valley, instructing his florist to produce it all year round so that he could always take a sprig of the spring bloom with him.

Legend has it that Madame Delahaye urged Dior not to go to Montecatini, Italy. He died on the ill-fated trip in 1957, at the age of 52.

Current Dior dressmaker Maria Grazia Chiuri has referred to the house’s superstitious past, basing its spring 2021 couture collection on the divinatory arts, in particular a 15th-century tarot deck designed for the Duke of Milan, which enlightened the dusty jewelry tone palette and old gold. .

Sewing workshops in Paris are renowned for the many superstitions born in the workplace. Among them: A piece of tulle should never hang from the ceiling, because it announces death, for example. The reversal of pins is also considered a dark omen.

On the other hand, wedding dresses are a harbinger of good fortune. If a seamstress pricks a finger while sewing, it is considered auspicious for the bride. Likewise, if a seamstress sews a strand of her own hair into the wedding dress, it should hasten her own path to bridal bliss.

Turbulent times seem to breed superstitious beliefs. Fashion historian Pamela Golbin noted that they were prevalent around WWI and WWII, when Elsa Schiaparelli created an entire collection based on horoscopes, when Dior relied on her gate number- happiness 13 and the mystical advice of Madame Delahaye, and when Gabrielle Chanel would schedule fashion shows. on the fifth day of the fifth month.

She also noted that lucky symbols, zodiac motifs, and talismans have reigned as motifs in the decorative arts for hundreds of years.

In 2016, the Schiaparelli house created a contemporary version of the iconic Zodiac jacket, which is part of the founder’s Astrological collection for fall 1938, inspired by astronomy, the constellations and the Sun King.

Some fashion elements have superstitious connotations.

Steele noted that the color green has long been ridiculed as fashionable unlucky, likely stemming from the Victorian era, when some clothing was dyed bright green using arsenic, with disfiguring or fatal consequences for the carrier and the manufacturer.

With the pandemic boosting the popularity of outdoor performances, the use of shamans to prevent precipitation may become more prevalent.

To know: According to sources, Alaïa hired a shaman for her outdoor show in Paris on July 3, and while a few drops of rain fell on the guests who arrived in advance, the first collection of Pieter Mulier for the Parisian house was showered mostly with praise.

Louis Vuitton has hired Brazilian shaman Osmar Santos Scritori, who is edited by The Weather Son on Instagram, for several of its cruise shows at destination, according to multiple media outlets. In a rare interview with the French publication Technikart, Scritori’s wife Adelaide, also a psychic, explained that when she was little an ice storm ruined her father’s coffee plantation and “that’s where it all went. has begun”.

