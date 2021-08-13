Mens Jeans Style Guide





Jeans are by far the coolest item of clothing in your wardrobe. Nowadays, your clothes are more than just a question of comfort or fashion. It reflects and expresses your personality in public. Therefore, whether you are in summer style or getting ready for a lunch, you always want to look your best. There are hundreds of brands vying for your attention and legs, not to mention an endless range of washes to choose from. Not to mention all the unique versions of the traditional pants that are currently flooding the market. The most confusing aspect of all, however, can also be the most important: navigating the surprisingly large world of denim cuts. And, to help you achieve any style success, here are a few types of men’s jeans to consider. 1. Loose fit



These jeans offer a loose fit that lets you breathe. Loose jeans give you plenty of room around your thighs and buttocks so they don’t sink into your thighs. These will be really comfortable if you have a big waist or big bones. This denim can be worn longer because it does not cause excessive perspiration around the thighs. For men with large bones, this cut is considered the most ideal. 2. Slim fit Most of us are confused by the term slim fit. Skinny jeans are preferred by skinny men because they help shape their legs. It has a tapered leg opening and a slim fit. These are favored by slim people who want to be comfortable while looking fashionable. These jeans give you more room around the thighs than skinny jeans and are a great combination of comfort and design. This type of pants looks great when paired with skinny pants



fitted shirt. 3. Tapered fit

Tapered jeans are comfortable up to the thigh but tighten as they get closer to the ankle. What does it mean to have a tapered fit? Today, tapered jeans are extremely popular. The term tapered fit refers to a garment that is wider at the top and narrower at the bottom. These are preferred by men with a wider waist and thighs who are looking for a more comfortable fit. Men’s tapered jeans are a popular choice. 4. Relaxed fit For people with thick thighs, relaxed fit jeans are good because they provide a comfortable fit. It allows you to have more space around your waist. Relaxed fit jeans are designed to keep you from sweating excessively, which can be itchy if worn for too long. 5. Priming cut

Bootcut jeans, which are cut to fit a pair of cowboy boots, are a western fashion staple. They come in different sub-flavors, such as slim and relaxed, but they all have a flare at the hem. Traditional bootcut jeans have a high waist that approximates your natural waist, while modern bootcut jeans have a lower waist. The bootcut was last fully relevant to mainstream audiences in the early 2000s, but it’s just resurfaced, thanks to labels like Gucci’s exploration of ’70s aesthetic, not to mention obsession. Generation Z continues for Y2K fashion. 6. Wide jeans



Wide leg jeans are the ideal solution for maximum breathability and comfort. These days; fairly roomy baggy jeans and will make a great impression if worn appropriately. 7. Low waist jeans



The distance between the crotch and the waist determines the rise of any pair of jeans. Low rise jeans are those that sit just below the waist and are usually worn by thin people. One of the hottest outfits around today is low rise jeans. 8. Mid-rise jeans



What exactly are mid-rise jeans? Mid-rise jeans are called mid-rise jeans. Mid-rise jeans are the perfect size because they are neither too high nor too low. Bigger men prefer a high waist because it sits comfortably above their belly button and avoids embarrassing slips. With contributions from Abhishek Yadav, Head of Design, Spykar.



