MLB’s Field of Dreams game ends Hollywood style – with a home run and fireworks

The MLB Field of Dreams game ended in Hollywood style Thursday night.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson crushed a two-run homerun from New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton late in the ninth inning to give the White Sox a thrilling 9-8 victory.

“A #walkoff in the corn at #MLBatFieldofDreams. Couldn’t write a better script,” the MLB tweeted.

The Yankees had taken an 8-7 lead before the end of Hollywood, which saw Anderson circle the bases as the fireworks exploded.

“The match is never over until it’s over,” he said after the match, according to Athletic. “I knew what I was looking for and didn’t miss it. Let’s go home.”

The city of Dyersville, Iowa, hosted the “Field of Dreams” game, which was also the first-ever regular-season MLB game played on Iowa soil.

Kevin Costner’s 1989 film “Field of Dreams” was filmed in Dyersville. In the iconic film, Costner plays Ray Kinsella, a farmer in Iowa who hears a voice tell him, “If you build it, it will come.” Kinsella then proceeds to the construction of a baseball field on his field.

The well-maintained movie set was steps from the stadium built to accommodate 8,000 fans for Thursday night, and designed to resemble Chicago’s old Comiskey Park.

Costner returned for the game, stealing the stage with a slow, heavy outfield walk his character Ray Kinsella often took in the film before stopping to watch the real White Sox and Yankees pull out corn for introductions. pre-game.

Holding a ball in his hand, as the film’s original symphonic score played over the speakers, Costner approached a microphone and said to the crowd, “Perfect.”

There were rows of corn between the two fields, in fact. Yes, this is the same place where Shoeless Joe Jackson and his friends appeared and disappeared throughout the Oscar nominated film about fathers, kids, culture, self-discovery, ghosts and, oh, yeah. , baseball.

“As a kid you dream of having the chance to play Major League Baseball and watch some comic book and fairy tale movies or heroes, and to have the chance to be at Field of Dreams and to play a game here and to have family and friends here and to have the chance to represent the Yankees here, never in my life would I have thought to experience this, ”said Yankees star Aaron Judge .

Major Leaguers may be particularly attentive to detail when traveling on the road, keen to maximize comfort and minimize intrusion for optimal performance on the pitch, but no one cared about the logistical hurdles associated with this game. four hour drive from Chicago. and about a half hour drive from Dubuque airport where the two teams landed.

The closest to the White Sox, Liam Hendriks, was all smiles as he recounted his exploration of the White Farm where the Kinsella family live in the film which has been well preserved as a tourist attraction.

Both teams had their fair share of movie reenactment moments in pre-match photoshoots on the home pitch, before retreating into the corn and returning to regulation stadium to prepare for the game. Players have been politely warned not to scratch their faces on the rods and not to attempt to enter the labyrinth, one of the fan attractions added to the site for the event in order to avoid getting lost .

“Anyone who follows me on Instagram is going to be fed up with the corn,” said Hendriks, whose phone memory had filled up after all the photos and videos he’d recorded.

Judge was born three years after the release of “Field of Dreams”, but his father introduced him to the film as a child and he quickly became a huge fan. He noted that some of his younger teammates had yet to see the film.

“I think one of those nights was going to sit me down and I would have a DVD for them, ready to go,” Judge said with a broad smile.

The film, understandably, remains a strong source of local pride, and residents of Iowa were given priority to buy when the limited number of public tickets went on sale. The “Field of Dreams Ghost Players”, many of whom were extras in the film, gathered on the cinema field in the afternoon in their 1919-style uniforms in honor of the “Black Sox” team. by Jackson who plays a key role in the plot.

“It has given us a real identity. When you think of Dyersville, its ‘field of dreams’ and all the publicity we have received lately has been great for the city and the region,” said Jude Milbert, the one of the ghost players. who developed a Globetrotters-style troupe after their involvement in the film by running youth clinics, doing comedy routines, and traveling the world as game ambassadors. They are all former gamers. college or semi-pro who live in northeast Iowa.

Ghost Players and everyone else can get ready for more next year.

“You never mess with a winning streak, but it just feels like every team is going to want to touch it. There’s going to be some fierce competition to play that,” Costner said ahead of the game.

