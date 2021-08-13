Phoebe Philo and the feminine gaze





Feminist fashion designer Phoebe Philo has announced her long-awaited return to the fashion industry. In 2022, his own eponymous label will be launched. Many devoted fans of Philos, also known as Philophiles, are rejoicing over the news and what it will mean for the fashion world. Finally, an indispensable female voice will return to speak on behalf of women among the abundance of male designers in the industry. Like Barneys Fashion Director, Marina Larroude, expertly worded, whatever Philo put on the track was going to be what the masses saw over the next decade.

Philos’ previous designs have been celebrated as she designs her clothes with the female gaze in mind, fighting against gender inequalities in the fashion world. Although the industry is female-centric, with women making up the majority of its workforce and consumers, it is men who hold the most senior positions and, as such, a large part of the industry. fashion world is governed by the male gaze: only 40% of women’s clothing brands are designed by women, and just 14% of the top fifty fashion brands are run by women.

For Philo, choosing an outfit can be a way of empowering, rather than a way to impress a man.

While women can, of course, wear clothes designed by men and certainly love to wear them, these clothes are often designed with the masculine look in mind, which dresses up an unreal notion of the ideal woman. She dresses up a fantasy rather than a reality, seeing her models as objects to be viewed for her own pleasure.

Philos’ feminine gaze, however, is about the real woman behind the clothes. Her feminist point of view favors the feeling of women, listening to what they want and what they need, while taking into account the functionality and comfort of the clothes. Dresses with pockets, walkable heels, comfortable clothing and styles that flatter the natural beauty of female figures without reducing a woman’s body to a commodity to be admired. In the past, Philo has created models with the modern, realistic woman in mind, bringing a true understanding of the needs of female consumers in the fashion world. For Philo, choosing an outfit can be a way of empowering, rather than a way to impress a man. Through the female gaze, women dress for themselves.





Therefore, clothing made by women for women matters, and their transcendent power is proven by Philos ‘past successes at Chlo and Celine, both of which became his trademark during Philos’ tenures as Creative Director. At Céline, turnover quintupled to over 900 million during the ten years that Philo worked as a Creative Director.

At Chlo, Philo was inspired by her love for vintage models from the Portobello markets, creating clothes for young women that she found stimulating. She adopted flowery patterns, inspiring colors and layered fabrics, and introduced high-waisted wide pants, chunky and wedge heels, flowing baby doll dresses and leather bags, including the iconic Paddington bag. Her feminine styles were comfortable and easy to wear, starting with the tight mini dresses, low waists and thin, but less stable heels that came before her. Previous models exuded sex appeal, while Philo captured another facet of female identity.

It was never just about clothes. It was about how clothes made you feel: timeless, modern, and imbued with a sense of quiet power.

At Céline, a more mature look developed as Philo moved into a new phase in her life and began to design for the adult woman. With a cool and minimalist style, Philo created designs that made women feel strong and confident. A timeless wardrobe has been favored over seasonal trends, as the pieces have been designed to suit all types of women. Philo favored long, loose silhouettes and elegant, powerful styles, which reflected the dynamism and passion of the women who wore them. Trendy knitwear, loose pants, oversized camel coats, and pleated midi skirts were all popularized during the reign of Philos. Above all, she refuses to bow to the patriarchal definitions of femininity sought by the male gaze, and rather designed for women themselves, placing female emotions at the heart of her work. As Anna LaPlaca observed in Who what to wear;It was never just about clothes. It was about how clothes made you feel: timeless, modern, and imbued with a sense of quiet power.

Since the departure of Philos from Céline at the end of 2017, a significant change has manifested itself in the brand’s designs, the masculine gaze having returned with the new creative director, Hedi Slimane. He renamed Céline entirely, sadly going so far as to remove the emphasis on the e, a physical reminder that Philos Cline was no longer. Not only was the brand stripped of its sound, but also of everything Philo stood for. The loss of focus has become the loss of identity.





Slimanes’ debut collection reverted to conventional notions of the hypersexualized woman, with short, tight, skinny clothes, with uncomfortable cutouts that disregarded the curvy female bodies, worn by extremely white and extremely thin models. Immediately the reviews reacted badly, and unsurprisingly, many of these negative reviews were written by women. Robin Givhan for the Washington Post noted that Slimane doesn’t seem particularly interested in tackling the mundane issues in a woman’s life. The Slimanes woman is much less real than Philos, and with the loss of her feminine perspective, the feminist power that once shone through the brand’s designs has been shattered. The women were left to mourn the loss of the old Cline, which led to increased searches on sites like eBay for Philos’ old designs, which are also rising in price, as well as Instagram accounts dedicated to displaying his work.

From now on, feminism and the feminine gaze are required more than ever in fashion. There is power in women designing for other women that Philo captured during her tenure at Celine, and that she has the power to imbue with her eponymous brand. Philos’ refreshing talent speaks to women when they feel the rest of the fashion world is on the male gaze. For this reason, we look forward to the return of Philos and the new life it will breathe into the fashion industry.