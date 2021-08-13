Outdoor decorations for your garden

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed editors. The purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Unless a stroll through a local urban environment or a trip to an exotic and distant land, most people’s hotspot this summer is their own backyard. But doesn’t need to be translated as ho-hum.

Subscribe to reviews Resource Bulletin for tips, tricks and tips to overcome this together.

We discovered eight sculptures and decorative pieces that rival those found in any museum yard or European plaza. All you have to do is get out of your house and go on a gorgeous getaway.

1. Graceful birds

These heron statues come to rest in your garden as a graceful addition to the landscape. Crafted of textured and laminated metal and measuring 4 feet tall, they are hand painted in a patina and finished with weather resistant paints.

With 88% of reviews giving it 5 stars, these stylish cranes stand out from the crowd. One reviewer, having judged them too good to be outside, actually made them a home inside.

Get the Kircust Garden Crane Statues on Amazon for $ 99.99

2. Buttons of color

Whether you pepper them solo in your garden or bundle them together, these Glazed Ceramic Mushroom Stakes are perfect for any garden, plant pot or patio. Each is hand painted for a one of a kind look, and the rough texture of the upper adds a realistic touch.

With 1,650 5-star ratings, they’re as cute as you think, notes one reviewer. Another likes their appearance tucked away among shade plants for extra pops of color.

Get the Danmu Ceramic Mushrooms from Amazon for $ 9.59

3. A tribute to an ancient era

Mimicking landmarks across the Scottish hills, each cairn is handcrafted from real river stones. These eight balanced rocks won’t tip over thanks to a sturdy metal peg inside.

These sculpture reviews are rock solid, with reviews calling the stones heavy, smooth and pleasant. A customer liked them so much he said he would buy them over and over and over again.

Get the Ancient Graffiti Eight Stone Balancing Cairn from Amazon for $ 29.99

4. A dragonfly globe

This gaze globe is made from multi-colored, weather-resistant glass pieces that form an eye-catching dragonfly mosaic. It reflects the sun’s rays or evening spotlights, adding a touch of elegance to your layout day or night.

Colors are the room’s highlights, with several critics calling them gorgeous, rich, and beautiful. A buyer notes that the pieces of glass are shiny and fit together perfectly.

Get the Target Alpine Corporation Dragonfly Duo Glass Viewing Globe for $ 63.99

5. A range of colors

The beautiful array of colors is the centerpiece of this lawn ornament. Adding a bit of fun and frolicking, the peacock’s body and shiny feathers are constructed from weather-resistant metal so it will remain majestic for years to come.

A customer places the statue in front of her rose garden to amplify the colors of the flowers. One reviewer who rated it 5 stars said: It’s just beautiful when the sun is shining on it, while another notes it’s the best garden art we have.

Get the Bungalow Rose Divesh Peacock Statue from Wayfair for $ 125.99

6. Ethereal beauty

With her flowing hair, vaporous dress and garland of roses, the goddess Flora is the muse of ‘all that blooms’. The divine patroness of the gardens is captured by artist Carlo Bronti in resin and possesses an ethereal beauty of her angelic-faced bare feet.

Simply Gorgeous says it all for a reviewer, while a shopper puts that vision of beauty in person even better.

Get the Design Toscano Divine Flora Patroness Statue from Wayfair for $ 210.90

7. A soothing waterfall

Resembling weathered copper, this metallic fountain features elegant lotus petals that create a natural waterfall. The quiet electric motor gently rotates the water to create a refreshing and calming ambience.

This aquatic element caused a sensation with buyers, with several reviewers appreciating its calming appearance and relaxing sound. Many have called it stylish and perfect for their outdoor spaces.

Get Olive & Cocoa’s Whispering Lotus Water Fountain for $ 228

8. A nod to the local rabbits

When it comes to charming outdoor decor, everyone’s ears were. And what better way to pay homage to your neighborhood furry friends than with these adorable garden rabbit sculptures.

Great accents for the garden and the yard, they are available in two sizes. While the finish looks like stone, they are actually resin (with the metal ears). Translation: They are durable and easy to navigate in the garden wherever you are.

Get Pottery Barn Garden Rabbit Sculptures starting at $ 99

Get expert buying advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for SMS alerts business hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Product experts fromRevisedhave all of your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviews onFacebook,Twitter, andInstagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were correct at the time of this article’s publication, but may change over time.