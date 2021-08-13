Donald Morrison: Dead men don’t wear masks | Chroniclers

Another lousy dawn. His knees were scratched. His clothes were soggy. His head was pounding, and his gums felt like they had been worked with a club.

He grabbed the bottle he was keeping under his pillow and took a sip. Tasted rotten, but it did the trick. Helped him remember the flash of insight he had, just before everything went dark: his parents were trying to kill him.

He was not born yesterday. Not like three years ago. He noticed things. For example, that his father left the house every morning with a mask. A bank robber, obviously.

Or that his mother would stay at home all day, talking to those around him. The lookouts, the crooked back office staff, the pediatrician, they were all on the spot and they all answered him. He quickly understood. She was Mrs. Big.

Oh, she could get nice and friendly, like when she told him he was going to something called kindergarten. It looked horrible: a room packed with children he didn’t know. Weird woman makes him play silly games, take unwanted naps, eat horrible snacks. And worse.

See, while her mother was busy talking to her TV, the one with the keyboard, she left it in front of the other TV.

After growing weary of those bland, cheerful children’s shows, he would hit the button in search of more violent programming. He would end up on the news.

It was usually something called the virus. He saw frightening images of people with tubes down their throats and, at times, being driven into the ground.

It was then that he understood why his father wore a mask. As a bank robber, you don’t want to be recognized by a virus.

On TV he saw guys in suits, clearly undercover cops, saying: You don’t really have to wear a mask. Yes indeed.

He has also seen guys in white coats say that masks are essential in schools, where the virus hangs out in search of easy marks. One of the white coats said 15% of the new victims were children. The kid couldn’t make the odds, but he knew they weren’t good.

He also knew his parents weren’t happy with him. They argued a lot about being locked up, stressed, and missing out on their old life, that is, before the child came to town.

The message was clear: they wanted him to get rid of their hair. If he wasn’t going fast, preschool would be his one way ticket to the long goodbye.

So he packed some clothes, some cookies, his night pooch. He was almost at the door when his mother grabbed him from behind and spun him around. She was smiling that deadly smile. He knew it was curtains.

But then she handed him something. A mask. Just his size. In his favorite color, blood red. With pictures of small cars and trucks on it. What is the ?

Suddenly it all became clear. The joke was on him. His parents weren’t trying to kill him after all. Instead, he would join the family business.

He was happy. And why not? Robbing banks with Dad all day would be a lot more fun and certainly safer than sitting in a classroom. Especially with all those crazy adults going to bed about the school safety policy.

He looked up at his mother. This, he told her, could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Inspired by the New Teeth storybook (Little Brown, $ 27) just published by Simon Rich, novelist, screenwriter and son of my former Time Magazine colleague Frank Rich.