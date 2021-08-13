How 1 woman’s mission is to make slow fashion fun

We are all work in progress; even the successful women you see owning it on Instagram have encountered obstacles along the way and continue to work hard to stay on top of their game. In this series, we sit down with the people who inspire us to find out: how did they do it? And what does success really look like? This is “Getting There.”

Lisa Buhler is the founder of Lisa Says Gah, an online store that features independent and sustainable designers and has become known for her clothes with funky patterns and quirky prints. The name of the company comes from Buhler’s frequent use of the word “gah”, a sound meant to express the excitement and joy of finding something new and fun.

Buhler, who lives in San Francisco and welcomed her second child this summer, previously worked as a buyer at Nasty Gal, a job she says has helped her find her “calling” in the industry. The 35-year-old entrepreneur told TMRW how she turned an idea spark into one of the most popular fashion companies on the internet right now.

TMRW: What did you want to be when you were a kid?

Lisa Bühler: I knew I wanted to do something creative. I always played with my mom’s camera, but I also loved painting. I was not an artist, but I would still try to sell (my work). My parents always joke, “Oh, here’s a quarter,” and the next thing they knew was I would go out and have 15 different options laid out on the floor (to buy). So they saw a business side in me.

Growing up in the 90s and with the modeling craze, I was definitely influenced by this. Cindy Crawford shot a Pepsi commercial (in my hometown) and my dad took me. The models walked by and waved and it seemed like such a mysterious, dreamy and romantic thing: fashion.

You were a buyer at Nasty Gal before starting your own business. How did you know it was time to take the plunge?

I didn’t really know, to be honest. I left Nasty Gal, a job I really loved, to move from Los Angeles to San Francisco to be with my current husband. Being in San Francisco, there isn’t a big fashion scene here. Coming from fast fashion, I felt the need for something slower, but (something that) still hit that nerve of being on trend and being really inspiring. I had consulted for a while, so thought I was going to do it. The idea (for Lisa Says Gah) started so small, and from my apartment.

What was Lisa Says Gah’s debut like?

I started on Squarespace. Platforms like this are really great for not having a lot of funding to start with. I worked with what I had, which were past connections from my background in the fashion industry. I contacted designers and told them, “This is my idea. Everything revolves around independent design. . “The overhead was so minimal, you know, storing products in the cupboards and filming everything myself. It wasn’t a five-year plan by any means. It wasn’t difficult, because I was doing everything myself- Even at the beginning, I started with a credit card and the business was self-financing after a few months.

Being a company not backed by VC, I really care about how we are developing. Of course, having financing allows a lot of growth potential. But for me, working with what I had allowed me not to grow too fast. Some companies have immediate funding and huge expectations. Doing it on my terms seemed really special to me. And the team that I put together feels the same. We can control our destiny.

How did you manage to stand out from other fashion brands?

I think there was an appetite for more independent fashion and not using real models, and having more diversity and inclusion. The way we shot was more straightforward, less calm. Plus, I shot with disposable cameras, so it also gave that nostalgic feel, which is really ingrained in the brand. I am not a professional photographer, but I knew the vision and the result I wanted. We’re still shooting on film and mostly shooting on iPhone now, so it still has that raw, peer-to-peer feel and look.