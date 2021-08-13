Good for removing trackies from time to time





Elizabeth hurley put away his sweats. On Thursday, the 56-year-old model and actress shared a snapshot of her evening as she donned a plunging purple and black floral dress from Temperly London. She was all smiles as she bragged about the wardrobe change. “It’s good to take the trackies off every now and then,” she captioned the post. Fans flooded the comments to let the star know how much they liked the look. “A beauty,” wrote one fan. “I’m sure you could make any outfit look amazing,” someone said. “Beautiful, breathtakingly beautiful,” added another. “Love love love a million times love!” one commentator noted. Over the past year, especially in their 40s, people have been wearing their sweats and Hurley, despite her frequent bikini photos, is apparently no exception. This isn’t the first time Hurley has given his sweatshirts a break. In April, she wowed fans in a silky pink dress with a thigh-high slit. “Still at home with the family, but sweatpants are banned for the night,” she wrote. In an interview with Hello Magazine last year, Hurley spoke about life in quarantine. “There are 9 of us. I have all my family here, including my mom, an aunt and a friend who has serious breathing problems. I’m completely paranoid that I can’t keep them safe, and I don’t have it. made let anyone leave the house besides me. I just go to the local grocery stores and wear a mask and gloves. I’m terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests, “he said. -she explains. She also admitted that everyone in the household had designated jobs that they kept track of on a “color-coded” Excel spreadsheet, which included meal planning, laundry and errands. She also said there were certain roles to play, including not being allowed to watch TV until 6 p.m. so that they “don’t turn into couch potatoes.” “Secretly, I would much rather garden than do anything else,” she added. “I’m out there doing things for at least five hours a day. My brother bought me a set of what he calls ‘lady’s tools,’ which are lightweight. I have my own shed with all my tools. in them, and woe to you anyone else who uses them. Otherwise, I think I’m okay with everything. “

