Plus Size Fashion Community Unites Behind Brands That Are Finally Listening

As the pressure for size diversity in fashion intensifies, few brands and designers have determined what exactly constitutes genuine inclusiveness. The key, however, is a lot simpler and more handy than most assume: the community. Centering the customer within the framework and expansion of a brand is a sure-fire method of meeting the needs and wants of the women who will invest in the product, and new plus size fashion brands are making community support a priority from the start. . .

This customer has been disappointed so many times, says Nicole philips, director of social media and community for BloomChic. Were a wise and resourceful buyer. For a brand, when you step into this space, you have to do it in a very authentic way. You must be open to listening to comments.

Philips has spent the past 14 years working in the plus size space for various popular labels, most recently joining BloomChic to lead their community expansion. There is an experience I have just as a client that someone who has been a tall straight person their entire life will never really understand the same, she says, speaking of the often limited options available to them. women who go beyond the straight size range. . The new brand which was launched in sizes 12-22, with plans for rapid expansion, decided to focus on community engagement. This goes beyond just hiring diverse influencers (and their fair pay), but also consulting women with different lived experiences within the plus size space, hiring a range of role models and collaborations. , and ensuring that every step and decision is motivated by the voice community.

To kick off its expansion, BloomChic hosted a dinner party in Los Angeles last month, hosted by plus size fashion leaders. Nadia aboulhosn and LaTecia Thomas. In an interview with TZR following the event, Aboulhosn explained why she chose to align with BloomChic and the importance of community in this sector of this industry.

The only way to improve as a brand is to hear it directly from buyers about what they should and shouldn’t be focusing on, she says. During the event, the folks at the brand actually pulled me aside and asked me what they could do best, as they did a bunch of other influencers at this event. They get different takes from different people that will only do better [their products]. Sometimes it’s hard to convince a brand to get on board, expand their size, or just listen to us. The fact that BloomChic went out of their way to hear what we had to say was really special.

Aboulhosn explains that the fashion industry can simply do better by being open to learning. You would find your answers if you listened or just asked instead of assuming your buyers and designers know everything. She found this to be true in her work with a plus size brand Fashion in the figure. Together, Aboulhosn and the design team have developed a popular series of over the knee boots which, while other brands believed they would not be profitable, have found success season after season.

And while listening is an important first step in being successful, hiring tall people behind the scenes is an integral part of the whole process. That’s what Renee Cafaro, journalist turned designer, creates his own line, RCA public label, which launched this summer.

Throughout the design process, Cafaro spent a large part of her budget hiring fitted models for all sizes up to the 28th (she adds that while she intended to find additional fitted models for sizes 30 and 32, she couldn’t keep up with any in the New York area). It is a method largely unknown in the industry. due to the high cost involved but one that Cafaro knew would benefit the customer experience, building on his many years of trying ill-fitting clothing.

I’ve put my clothes on so many fit models, friends, bloggers and anyone I can get my hands on because I wanted to make sure everyone had a fair experience, she says.

Traditionally, designers will take a size 12 and level up, adding an inch of material for each additional size while ignoring the simple fact that women on the plus spectrum all carry their weight differently. It’s a problem any fat fashionista could explain in seconds, but those who live in tall, straight-sized bodies may never understand without intentionally taking the time to learn. Few of the frustrations match that of a 3X fit like a 1X, with the hems being so blatant or the armholes so large you can practically swim in them.

By putting in the extra work, customer confidence and loyalty is boosted, causing shoppers to spend more on clothes they know will not only make them feel great, but will fit and hug their curves perfectly. This is how designers like Cafaro can operate and stay afloat at a higher price. No informed buyer will shell out $ 300 for an ill-fitting dress. But for the one who adapts and lasts a lifetime? It’s a home run.

Influence Lauren Gray, whose line What Lo wants falls later this month, used her engaged digital community to determine what exactly this customer is missing, and determined the essential clothing she needs for everyday living. She frequently used her Instagram stories to ask questions in a blatant and open manner, because what better way to secure customer approval than to center their desires? For example, she found out through her questions that while some are above the crop top trend, many curvy women are just starting to embrace it and want tighter clothes that hug and hug their curves.

This feedback from the community is also what prompted Gray to make the line available up to size 36 from the start. In recent weeks, conversation around this issue has erupted online with Saucye Wests Movement #FightForInclusivity, amplifying the need for clothes that serve women on the higher end of the size spectrum. The #FightForInclusivity call aims to empower brands that praise inclusiveness but have not yet enlarged their sizes enough to serve taller women. Those outside of the plus size community may think expanding to an 18/20 size may be enough when in reality it’s just scratching the surface on true size equality.

I still recognize that 5X (or a size 36) isn’t enough, says Gray, discussing the difficulties that come with a small, self-funding brand looking to tackle this market. There is some truth in saying that you have to start somewhere and that there are limits. Going up to 5X is literally because of the financial pressure right now, and I would love to grow. But for big business, I think there is definitely a responsibility to be as inclusive as possible, and you can afford it.

While trends often take precedence, authentic voices are what can make or break a brand, especially in the plus size fashion space where it isn’t all about clothes. Those who are able to fully understand the positive shopping experience and transformative power that comes with inclusive clothing are the ones who serve this customer in the ways she so desperately desires.

Community isn’t just another buzzword. This is the key to the monetary and operational success that all designers need.