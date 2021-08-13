Bella Hadid says ‘very sexual’ dress always makes her embarrassed

At only 24, model Bella hadid has had some very memorable red carpet looks before, just take a look at her golden lungs dress from the Cannes Film Festival of her year. But she recently revealed that a talked-about look makes her embarrassed to this day. Hadid participated in Voguefrom the “Life in Looks” video series, in which she reviewed some of her past red carpet outfits, modeling and casual outfits and shared the stories behind them.

Hadid being still in her early twenties, her “Life in Looks” video didn’t start until 2015. And it’s a 2016 dress that brings back disturbing memories. Read on to see which dress opened an unexpected new chapter for Hadid.

“This is apparently a very iconic red dress moment,” Hadid said in the Vogue red video Alexandre vauthier dress she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in May 2016. The red backless dress is low-cut in the front and sides of the bodice and also has a high slit that goes all the way to the waist.

“I was nervous in that dress,” Hadid added. “I look very sexual and all of those things. I was always nervous about the cameras, and nervous about having a lot of makeup on, and nervous about this thank god, I think. there might have been a small error that occurred. “

“I’m still a little embarrassed right now,” Hadid continued in the video of the Cannes appearance. “Even though the dress is beautiful, again, it doesn’t quite look like me.”

She explained that from that point on, she sometimes adopted a red carpet character that was different from her actual personality.

“I think that was the start of Bella’s character that everyone sees of me,” she said. “It’s my alter ego. It’s Belinda. I’m so the opposite of her. She’s very va-va-voom. You know, bless her. Love her. She was very nervous.”

Hadid’s red Cannes dress also made headlines when she first wore it in 2016. Her name was “maybe the sexiest dress ever” and “the most naked dress. ” Vanity Show wrote that “the wisp of a satin the dress will probably go down in history as one of the most emblematic dresses to have ever crossed the carpet of the Croisette ”, in reference to an important road in Cannes.

Hadid’s stylist, Elisabeth sulcer, shared with Vanity Show that the dress had a “built-in silk bodysuit” that would keep Hadid covered even with the high slit.

Five years ago, when she wore the dress, Hadid admitted that it was a little scary“I’m generally very straightforward with my red carpet look. I tend to wear black so that was a big risk,” she said. Charm UK in June 2016. “I was a little afraid of it, but I had so much good feedback which was exciting.” She added, “I could wear a variation, but it’s definitely the riskiest thing I’ll be wearing in a while. I’m going to tone down the next ones; you have to let them guess and on their toes, you know?”

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Hadid made headlines again, this time for a black Schiaparelli dress. The dress featured a very low neckline with a gold necklace believed to resemble the bronchi of the lungs.

“I always knew I was going to wear this dress,” Hadid said in the Vogue video. “I was really worried about the outfit. It’s also very wintery, that dress, so it was really hot outside. It was a work of art.”

“When I looked down you could see everything. So it was very weird walking on the carpet with a breeze in places where there usually wasn’t,” she said, adding that “the collar was not as heavy as you might expect.”

