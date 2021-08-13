Best military jacket 2021: best country jackets for men

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Look far enough back and you will find that a surprising amount of modern clothing has its origins in the military. Boots, cargo pants, aviator sunglasses, and many other fashion staples began as military uniforms – even the modern suit jacket is a direct descendant of the coats of cavalry officers. Right now, the best military jackets are among our favorite military-inspired pieces.

The military jacket (aka the field jacket) first gained traction in the fashion world in the 1970s as the garment of counter-culture anti-war protesters. It was later popularized through films like Taxi driver, Annie hall, and Serpico, who all saw the main characters put on the military mantle.

Most of the details of the military jacket are now immediately recognizable: the cotton shell, flap pockets on the chest and waist, a stand-up collar and a drawstring around the waist are both trendy and functional. Today, the best military jackets are more popular than ever with stylish celebrity backsides from David Beckham to Jay-Z. Offering a casual yet subtly daring look, the best country jackets make a great transitional piece for fall or spring. Best of all, many military jackets are water repellent to keep you dry in the rain.

The best army jackets

If you need a light, casual outerwear, military jackets are a great option. Read on for the best military jackets to buy right now.

1. Alpha Industries M-65 Field Jacket

Alpha Industries makes some of the most iconic military surplus parts – perhaps most notably this M-65 Field Jacket. With an olive green satin shell, a stand-up collar, epaulets and numerous pockets, the M-65 has all the attributes of an original military jacket. It is still very functional in the 21st century thanks to the satin which is resistant to wind, water and tears. Inside the collar is a roll-up hood and a removable liner makes the jacket wearable in any weather.



2. Buck Mason Bunker Twill Field Jacket

For a modern take on the military jacket, opt for this Buck Mason Bunker Jacket. Crafted from woven cotton twill with antique brass trims and chest flap pockets, the jacket’s military inspiration is very evident. Where it differs is lighter weight (great for layering), a folded neck, and a soft feel through a process called sanding. Wear it with crisp jeans, clean sneakers and a tee or crew-neck sweater for a killer weekend look.



3. Madewell Slim Fit Military Jacket

This Madewell field jacket is another modernization of the military staple. Thanks to its slim, unstructured fit, the jacket is perfect for casual outfits while still being fitted. Madewell chose to keep some details from the original military jacket, including a compressible hood, drawstring waist, and flap pockets on the chest and waist. Because it is unlined, we recommend that you layer the jacket or wear it in mild weather.



4. J. Crew garment dyed M65 jacket

The J. Crew version of the M65 is one of the most popular campaign jackets on the market – and it’s easy to see why. The fabric, available in either Navy Blue or Hill Green, is a premium cotton canvas that has been piece-dyed for a vintage and worn look. The jacket offers plenty of space for any EDC kit with welt pockets on the hips, chest flap pockets and interior patch pockets. It also has a stowable hood on the collar and a two-way zipper. We recommend pairing this with chinos, a button down shirt, and modern sneakers for a night out.



5. Fjällräven Rven campaign jacket

If green is a bit too military for your taste, check out this black Rven jacket from Fjällräven. The color offers great versatility, allowing you to pair the jacket with more dressy pieces such as Chelsea pants and ankle boots, for example. With water resistant polyester-cotton fabric, the jacket can also withstand rain. Like any large military jacket, you always have plenty of storage in the form of double entry welt pockets, chest pockets and an interior zip pocket.



6. Aspesi cotton Drill field jacket

This Aspesi x Mr. Porter field jacket injects designer quality into the military piece. Made in Italy using a durable cotton drill fabric, the jacket is combat resistant despite its designer label. Military-inspired details on the exterior include epaulettes on the shoulders, flap pockets at the waist and chest, and a fold-up hood. The lining, meanwhile, is cotton and nylon for extra warmth.



7. Valstar suede field jacket

If you want to change things up with a western flair, this suede country jacket from Valstar is a great option. The premium camel suede and wide collar of the jacket make it ideal for dressing up, although it is always easy to pair with jeans and a tee for a relaxed, raised look. However, Valstar hasn’t forgotten the practicality of a classic country jacket by including six pockets (five on the outside and one on the inside) as well as a drawstring at the waist.



