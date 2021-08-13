Judges talk about Streetwear Show – WWD

Fashion shows have largely focused on the industry as a whole, but now HBO Max is taking a closer look at one of the most popular facets of fashion: the streetwear industry.

The streaming service launched its new reality show “The Hype,” Thursday, bringing together 10 streetwear designers from across the country in Los Angeles to participate in challenges for the ultimate prize of $ 150,000 and a co-design from the judges of the show: rapper Offset; costume designer and stylist Marni Senofonte; and creative director and founder of Bephies Beauty Supply, Beth Birkett.

“I loved that it was streetwear-centric and that they were trying to do it differently,” Birkett said of why she wanted to be involved in the show. “Streetwear has always been a very male-dominated industry – especially whites – male-dominated, so I like that ‘The Hype’ wants to branch out with women, have women as co-signers, and just mix it up. showing the history of streetwear and that it came largely from black culture.

The show’s diverse group of designers include Justin Mensinger from Justin Mensinger, Timeekah “Murph” Murphy from Alani Taylor, Jolleson from Jolleson, Kai Nguyen from Lumiéres, Paije from Front Paije Design, Camila Romero from Deadblud, Blu from Wntd Apparel. , Caroline Bentley Noble of Avenue C, Alan King of AKings and Wole Olosunde of Against Medical Advice.

Like other fashion shows, each week contestants are presented with design challenges that they must complete within a short period of time. They present their designs to the judges and guest judge of the week and someone is crowned winner of the week while another designer is eliminated. The weekly challenges have various prizes, including showcasing the winning look on the homepage of StockX, which is one of the biggest streetwear resale sites.

The show tapped a long list of celebrities and fashion figures to serve as guest judges, including Dapper Dan, Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Bobby Hundreds, and Melody Ehsani, among others.

The main logistical difference of the show compared to other fashion contests is that the designers create a complete collection with their weekly challenges for a look book that is judged in the final round. While each week’s challenge is different, designers need to create designs that meet the expectations of the challenge while also fitting into their overall collection.

“Even though the challenges were different every week, they had to challenge [the designers] work inside [their] own collection, ”Senofonte said. “At the end of the show you have a body of work and it’s not just a bunch of random stuff.”

Some of the show’s challenges include designing a jacket inspired by Los Angeles and the designers’ respective cultures, creating a look for an “It” couple, and designing a custom look for a guest judge, rapper A $ AP Ferg.

The A $ AP Ferg challenge was the first the designers tackled and the most frustrating for the judges to assess. In the episode, the rapper offers the creators to ask him questions about his style, but neither of the creators seize the opportunity.

“We have the coolest guy in front [the designers] and none of them interviewed him like I would if I had had an artist in front of me when I started, ”Senofonte said. “If I had to do somebody’s hair and had access to that exact person to talk to them, that would have made all the difference.”

Another challenge the judges had when reviewing the looks was to focus on the challenge of the week rather than judging the designer based on all of their work.

“The longer it went, the harder it was because you get to know the candidates and their history and sometimes it is very difficult to separate the history from the clothes,” Senofonte said. “Sometimes someone has a day off and they’ve performed so well [the last week] and you saw their stuff, so the hard part was just having to judge people on those days off.

As streetwear continues to change and be at the forefront of fashion, the judges were looking for a winner who could also evolve with the changes in the industry.

“I’m not just looking for the most talented person, but the person who I think is going to evolve streetwear and fashion and evolve clothing in ways we’ve never seen before,” said Birkett. . “That’s what inspires me the most. I don’t like to see people doing the same thing over and over again. Someone with a great work ethic and attention to detail, but someone who knows how to grow beyond where he is now and see the potential of that.

On a deeper level, the judges see the show’s point of difference in that it is more representative of the fashion world and the world in general than other competitive shows. The diverse group of designers come from diverse ethnic, social and economic backgrounds, which has always been a hallmark of the streetwear industry.

“[Streetwear] is a clear reflection of where we are today and where people are today, ”Birkett said. “It doesn’t just reflect a certain group of people who have the money to be fashionable. [The designers] take the simpler items like a t-shirt or hoodie and put on those really awesome details that reflect their cultural identity. It is a reflection of art and art is a reflection of the times and the times are a very diverse culture.

