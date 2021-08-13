What’s new in fall golf fashion





The onset of fall is that time of transition where we move from longer days to shorter days. We look forward to the colder weather, the start of the new school year, the fall of the leaves and the kick-off of football. It’s time to swap out our shorts for long pants, get out of the cold weather wardrobe and see what’s new in the world of golf fashion that we can add to our shopping carts. The colors of this season’s sportswear and athleisure collections express a range of feelings, from bold pops signifying new energy to classic neutrals that convey feelings of tranquility. Whimsical models allow us to express our individualism and optimism for the times to come. High casual styles allow us to move from home to anywhere else with versatility and portability. Let’s take a look at how some golf apparel brands are using colors, patterns and interpretive styles in the fall 2021 collections. Photos: G / Fore, TrendyGolfUSA Color G / Fore’s multi-stripe polo shirt for men and women is a bold and eye-catching rainbow of colors. RLX Ralph Lauren uses pops of bright yellow, green, orange and fuchsia as multi-accents adding interest to a crisp white sleeveless polo shirt. Photo: Bogner Conversely, an earth tone palette resembles peace and quiet with a nod to Mother Nature. Bogner shows how camel and beige colors combined create a stylish monochrome look, but are also great for travel as they pair easily with black, navy and basic white. Photos: J. Lindeberg, Foray Golf, Galvin Green Print / Pattern Micro and macro prints are nothing new, but they are artfully teamed up in J. Lindeberg’s bunker-patterned men’s polo shirt, which features a large front and a small back. Foray Golf “inflates” its butterfly print to create a beautiful abstract pattern. Flowers and wildlife remain popular, but Galvin Green’s Maddox shirt adopts artistic technology with an all-over print inspired by pixels turned into flowers. Photos: Devereux, Macade Golf, Peter Millar Style – Relaxed Lux Sweatpants that are cut like pants on the top and tapered to tight or skim the ankle are versatile enough to be worn anywhere. The Devereux Oasis Active Joggers, Macade Golf’s Four-Way Stretch Joggers, and Peter Millar’s Blade Performance Ankle Pants offer multiple options. Photos: Greyson Clothiers, RLX Ralph Lauren, Kjus Cashmere hoodies with pattern, texture, comfort and performance easily enhance a casual look. The Greyson Clothiers Peaks and Valleys Hoodie has a fine mesh appearance while providing four-way stretch. The RLX Ralph Lauren version is light, soft and luxurious in heather blue chambray. Vests are a must-have piece for fall layering and Kjus refines the look with the retention vest that has no puffy bulk, a bladed collar and contrasting fabrics. Towards sustainability Textile technology Innovations for lightweight comfort, stretch performance, ventilation, warming, cooling, waterproofing and moisture management continue to evolve. Add sustainability to this list, as companies are making organic and recycled products a priority in addition to cleaner means of production. Radmor Golf, a relatively new player in the golf apparel arena, manufactures products that are sustainable not only from the manufacturing stage, but through to the end of the product lifecycle. Efforts such as the use of yarns that break down to ensure biodegradability, and its RadCycling initiative that repairs damaged and worn out products, giving them another life for nonprofits and those in need, are taking all necessary measures in terms of environmental responsibility.

