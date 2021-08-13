The fall dress as ideal in August as in September





SARAH RUTSON is busy packing for the move from Los Angeles to London, and the only unpacked items are eight shirt dresses she plans to wear until her flight in early September. Style is a watch for the fashion insider. I probably have 25 in my wardrobe, she said. When I spot a good one, I don’t hesitate to buy it. When I called her, she was wearing a 20 year old Chanel version in blue with fine white stripes, belted with the sleeves rolled up. The dress is a workhorse: that day alone, she wore it to the ophthalmologist, to get dry cleaning and to have afternoon tea in a fancy hotel. Ms Rutson is a fashion consultant who has spent decades leading purchasing teams at Lane Crawford in Hong Kong and Net-a-porter in London. She considers the shirt dress to be the most worked item in a woman’s wardrobe, especially in these confusing times when I work. The dress is casual enough for a beach picnic but just formal enough for a get-together. He pushes back the perpetual fear of fashion: am I overdressed? she explained. It’s perfect for the start of the school year. Holly Wright, designer of London label Tove Studio, also endorses the quality of dressy or casual styles. The Ceres-branded shirtdress (pictured), first released in the summer of 2020, has sold over 4,000 units, a staggering number for an emerging brand. When designing this dress, Ms. Wright imagines it worn in multiple situations over multiple seasons. We wanted this to be something you can really rely on, she said, noting that she and her business partner, Camille Perry, value functionality in their designs. According to Ms. Wright and Ms. Rutson, the ideal hemstitch for a shirt dress is a mid-calf length. It will flatter everyone whether you have great legs or not, Ms. Wright said. Plus, the length allows it to be more formal when needed. As Ms. Rutson pointed out, some of us will still favor going outdoors in the fall. If I meet someone for lunch in the park and I’m sitting in the grass or sitting high on a bar stool, it keeps me ready for anything. Ms Rutson currently dresses her shirt dresses with super relaxed Birkenstocks. But she said she would dress the style in heels… if we ever wear heels again.

