Copenhagen Fashion Week street style offers a lesson in bright dressing

After a year and a half of containment and pandemic fear, the consensus of designers for spring / summer 2021 was almost unanimous: to come out of the dark and into the light. To combat the negative feelings of 2020, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Kim Shui and many more sent a riot of color to their catwalks. Cheerful pinks, bright lavender hues and greens of all shades, which became a fashion phenomenon, could be seen in almost any collection. During this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Week, which kicked off on August 9, the effects of the vibrant color trend flooded the streets of the Danish city. Fashion show attendees could be seen donning pops of color into their jewelry, accessories or entire looks. But true to the Danish emphasis on functionality, their outfits were paired with structured jackets and tailored shoes (clogs and Birkenstocks included). And, of course, a key holdover from the 40s era has made its way to CFW this time around: lots of comfy knits. See the rest of the exciting looks to come from Copenhagen, here. Christian Vierig / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Playful knits are chic with an evening ensemble. Briefs and t-shirts: the perfect answer to the fall transition outfit. Christian Vierig / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Even neutral white, navy blue and beige got the color treatment at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Sheer tulle and men’s clothing side by side. In front of the Nacre show on August 11. Sarah Lou is seen outside the Malaikaraiss presentation. The New York soccer team makes an appearance in Denmark. Emma Fridsell outside the Lovechild show. Annabel Rosendahl wears a beige jumpsuit and an orange jacket; Marianne Theodorsen in a lime green suit and Janka Polliani holding a zebra print clutch. Oumayma Elboumeshouli wears a white Bottega Veneta bag and Ilenia Toma puts on a Celine cap outside of The Garment presentation. At the Remain parade on August 10. Outside the living room of the garden of trees and horses. Two-piece knit sets are one thing that suited the pandemic. Shania Twain’s influence knows no bounds. A military-influenced green skirt suit is paired with Birkenstock clogs outside the Samse Samse fashion show. Guests seen outside Samse Samse on August 11, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The bags were not only in bright colors, but also in groovy shapes. A guest is seen in front of Samse Samse on August 11, 2021 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

