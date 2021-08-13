Where to shop in Dallas right now: 10 must-see stores for August





Back to school. Back to school. How does a scorching Texan summer seem to both linger and slip through our fingers simultaneously? And whether you’re excited or less than excited about August, we’re here to supplement your serotonin with a solid line of retail therapies. Where are you going first Allie + Bess The Dallas-based women-owned jewelry brand has just launched its first Game Day collection of stackable bead bracelets, designed for hookers and college students. The initial line includes 22 selected stacks that are available in different sizes, and more stacks will be added each week. Can’t see your school pictured? Buyers can even create their own stack with the colors of their favorite team; use code GAMEDAY10 for 10 percent off. Birdy Gray Calling all brides and wedding parties: The darling dress brand known for its $ 99 bridesmaid dresses is showing up at Neighborhood Goods in Plano. This two-day event, which runs Friday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday August 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is the perfect opportunity to browse chic bridesmaid dresses with your friends. Benefits for attending include free shipping and samples. RSVP here. Black Business Month at Legacy West In honor of Black Business Month, Thursday through Sunday August 12-29, Legacy West Mall in Plano will host pop-up shops showcasing different black-owned businesses, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local sellers. The range includesJust M Case (masks and PPE),Art of Essential Oils (essential oils),Dasha’s house (women’s fashion in sizes small-3X),TuffBaby Organic Essentials (natural healing products),Aubri Jaiel Beauty (healthy skin care), and much more. For a complete supplier calendar, visit website. Camille The famous Bondi Beach-based Australian brand, founded by designer and artist Camilla Franks, is ready to showcase its bespoke bohemian pieces in Dallas. They opened their first location in Texas at the NorthPark Center in Dallas. The offers include fashion for women, men and children, swimming and accessories. There is also a small house collection. The new store is located on level one near Nordstrom and next to Psycho Bunny. Rocking The Dallas-based lifestyle and children’s clothing brand led by Catalina Gonzalez has launched a one-of-a-kind collection just in time for school. The Dondolo Gives Collection benefits the Ashford Rise School of Dallas, which aims to provide high-quality early education services to children with and without disabilities in an inclusive environment. Fifty percent of every purchase will go directly to school. Discover the collection here. Dwell with Dignity Thrift Studio Those who are passionate about both philanthropy and interior design look forward to this pop-up all year round. The nearly month-long event is a great time to purchase various stickers created by top local designers. Proceeds go to Dwell with Dignity, which helps families with children escape poverty and homelessness through conception. This year’s pop-up is located at 175 Oak Lawn Avenue and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, August 27 through September 25. A full list of designers can be found here. Fashionphile The ultimate online source for pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories has entered a new partnership with Plano’s Neighborhood Goods. A selection of Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Celine and more will now be featured on the floor of this retail space to kick off a long-term partnership with the store. Kitten From the imagination of country singer and influencer Jessie James Decker, wife of former NFL pro Eric Decker (who is the president of the company), Kittenish is opening its third location in total, and the first in Texas, to Dallas’ West Village on Saturday August 14. Decker founded the fun and flirty brand with the intention of creating outfits that empower women to express themselves through fashion. The West Village store is located at 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 315. Knox Street Pop-Up Park Event Dallas residents are invited to give back on Saturday, August 21 by attending this pop-up park event in partnership with Community Partners of Dallas. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can stop by 3311 Knox St. to donate school supplies to local students. Once you’ve donated your wares, enjoy food and drink, crafts, and of course all of your favorite retailers. Click on here for a list of the most needed school supplies. Night markets in upscale neighborhoods McKinney & Olive is launching a new monthly market on August 13 which is sure to be a popping moment in the outer plaza. Attendees can shop from stalls filled with locally made goods while enjoying food and drink, live music, and lawn games. This free event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

