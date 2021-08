Men’s heels are on the rise Here is where to buy them

I used to hang out behind my family on our after-dinner walks, so I could tiptoe around and imagine myself walking down an incline. It’s a natural desire that I used to hide from the world, but my goal now is to honor my queer fashion perspective. I don’t know why wearing heels and feeling feminine is so important to me, but it’s part of who I am. Buying queer clothes in physical stores is an experience that I feed with tunnel vision. I browse and consider my options, paying no attention to the attention my towering queer body is garnering. When I buy heels I definitely only wear [my brand] Syro, because of my big feet. I once scored on size 12 pumps from Nordstrom, but it looked like an anomaly. My big feet will only fit Syro! But I found that Jeffrey campbell offers its heels for women in larger size ranges. Also, a nod to high-end designers like Rick owens (drool), JW Anderson, and Charles jeffrey for their men’s heels, which are stunning. Pleaser United States offers iconic performance heels in a range of sizes, and I’ve always coveted a pair of Lucite platform heels. Parker Kit Hill

Model and influencer Photo: Courtesy of Parker Kit Hill What attracts me the most about wearing heels is that they are derived from men. I think it’s super important these days to tap into the history of the shoe. It’s also super chic. It is actually impossible to find heels of my size in any store. I find myself dreaming about a certain style and imagining how I would style the shoe. The only store that really has heels in my size is Trash and Vaudeville in the East Village [in New York]. They always have a range of sizes and styles, and the employees always make me feel right at home. Online, I buy from Sole manufacturer and Syro. If size range wasn’t an issue, you would probably see me at Versace, Christian Louboutin, YSL, Manolo Blahnik, Tom Ford, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga, Celine, Amina Muaddi and Bottega Veneta. I really hope that fashion brands and houses will start exploiting the size expansion for their heels. There are so many people who want to wear a powerful shoe. The industry is so far behind.

