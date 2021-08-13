ACLU wins in court ruling over Leland charter school dress code





A ruling that a Leland charter school dress code violates gender discrimination laws will be a victory that will impact current and future students at the school and other charter schools in the area, said the American Civil Liberties Union. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., Overturned a lower court ruling, saying the dress code requiring girls to wear skirts, skorts or sweaters violates Title IX, a law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in public schools. The court determined that the school must comply with Title IX because it receives federal funding. “It affects all of the students at Charter Day School,” said Irena Como, senior counsel for the North Carolina ACLU. “As long as they continue to have this uniform policy, there is an ongoing case that continues … Without the lawsuit, they would continue to apply it against new kindergarten students.” He referred the lawsuit back to the district court for further consideration on “whether there is a real problem of material fact which proves that the dress code excludes girls from participation, denied them education benefits or caused discrimination against them. Although Como said she could not share her plans for future litigation, the five-year process to reach this decision will continue to impact charter school students at Charter Day School and throughout. the region. She said the ACLU was disappointed the court overturned a district court ruling that found the school in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, but it was not “a sweeping decision.” “Charter schools cannot discriminate, and that does not give charter schools the right to discriminate,” she said. The decision to overturn the district court came 2-1, with two votes in favor coming from judges appointed by former President Donald Trump and a dissenting voice from a judge appointed by former President Barack Obama. The court said it could not exhaustively determine whether the charter school is considered a state actor in enforcing a dress code, and therefore cannot abide by the clause ruling. of equal protection, which guarantees equal protections under the law. This is an important victory for preserving the innovation and flexibility of NCcharter schools, said a statement from Charter Day School attorney Aaron Streett. Circuit judge Barbara Milano Keenan was in part dissenting, calling the requirement to wear skirts in school old-fashioned and illogical and that it signaled that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys. More school news:Masks required? Teacher vaccines? Wilmington back-to-school guidelines as COVID-19 rises Abandoned reports:DA drops case of bullying reports filed by New Hanover school district leaders Above and Beyond:Teachers in the Wilmington area have gone beyond distance learning. Here’s how it paid off. The trial began in 2016, when three parents and their children in kindergarten, fourth and eighth at the time – challenged the dress code, arguing that the skirt requirement was uncomfortable and limited ability. girls doing activities like playing recess. It also distracted them from schoolwork, as they had to focus on a comfortable sitting position while keeping their knees together and didn’t give them the winter warmth that pants could offer. Charter Day School and Roger Bacon Academy have a dress code that describes what students must wear to school. Girls must wear skirts, skorts or jumpers, but are not allowed to wear pants like boys. Girls can wear sweatpants on gym days and can wear leggings under their skirts to warm up. Students who break the dress code can have their parents contacted by the school, be removed from the classroom and may even be kicked out of school. A parent also said the requirement could cause psychological damage as the girls in school were taught to be passive and focus on their appearance rather than their free will. The school maintains that the dress code helps instill discipline and maintain order and maintain chivalry and respect among young men and women. Mitchell, who was cited in the lawsuit.The document says board members broadly endorsed Mitchell’s statement. (The school) is proud of its educational model, which for more than 20 years has achieved remarkable success in educating boys and girls of all demographic backgrounds, the Streetts statement said. Journalist Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or [email protected]

