“My Unorthodox Life” joins a long history of portraying and distorting Orthodox Jews on stage and on screen

(JTA) – Ex-Orthodox Jews seem to be everywhere these days. Many reviews of this summer’s Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life” have pointed out that its release follows “Unorthodox” (2020), Netflix’s hit drama series about a woman fleeing her oppressive religious life, and “One of Us,” the 2017 Netflix documentary about former Orthodox Jews who also escaped their religious communities.

Why the sudden obsession with Orthodox Jewish life, Netflix? The truth: this phenomenon is by no means sudden.

In fact, representations of Jewish religious life by non-religious Jews can be traced to 19th century Eastern Europe. A famous story from the 1860s tells of the enlightened Jewish artist Israel Grodner, who took the stage during a performance in Romania to recite a Yiddish poem. The poem was a serious critique of Hasidism intended to be delivered in the European style of the top hat and tails. Instead, Grodner decided at the last minute at lightning speed, according to an observer, to dress in a long caftan, shtreimel and fake payot, using comically gestures. exaggerated as he recited a scathing criticism of Hasidic Jews. The joy of the audience indicated a desire to laugh at the Hasid and not just make fun of him.

Often referred to as the birth of modern Yiddish theater, this performance demonstrates the contradictory urge of secular Jewish viewers to embrace religious Jewish imagery with love and longing while simultaneously criticizing it, reaffirming their choices not practice this mark of Judaism. In the decades between the Romanian scene of the 19th century and the streaming platforms of the 21st century, numerous representations of religious Jews in cinema, television and the theater fulfill this dual function. And their approaches remain remarkably similar over time, relying on fashion and ridicule to signal the rift between the unchallengeable religious and the ambivalent secular.

Of course, historic turning points have changed the meaning behind the religious costume, language and gestures that mark such performances. Recalling Grodner’s rapid costume change, the Nazi documentary “The Eternal Jew” (1940) used the same strategy to highlight alleged Jewish deception. In one scene, a row of religious Jewish men magically transform as their beards, locks, caps and kaftans disappear from view. As the narrator grimly claims, without the Jewish dress, only people with keen eyes can spot [their] racial origins. The Nazis saw the possibility of Jews masquerading as secular clothing as an example of the threat they posed to a purely Aryan society. Memories of such abuse of religious Jewish imagery may be part of what stirs fear of anti-Semitism of some viewers watching the fabulous and sexy Julia Haart discuss her transformation from nun to freed on “My Unorthodox Life”.

In Haart’s show we see examples of the contradictions that have colored the performances of and on Orthodoxy for 150 years. Haart and his family simultaneously reject and embrace orthodoxy in a way reminiscent of Grodner’s performance. Without ever saying so, the show responds to pernicious Nazi propaganda by asserting that Jews have nothing to hide (and, if Haart were asked, Jewish women might have an obligation to expose all).

Haart is open about how her rejection of a certain type of Jewish religious life does not mean that she rejects Judaism or other practices. to entirely secular. Her religiously ambivalent children run the gamut of Jewish practices: is her husband, daughter Batshevas, ready for her to wear pants? Is his son Shlomo open to dating? Can the observant teenager Aron befriend a girl and remain the devout Jew he aims to be?

In contrast, Grodner’s performances and Nazi propaganda offered black-and-white options for Jews: they could be unmistakably religious in appearance and sound, or be entirely secular, detectable as Jews only by keen-eyed viewers. “My Unorthodox Life” challenges such black and white representations.

From Grodner to “The Eternal Jew”to the famous transformation of Woody Allen into Hasid in “Annie hallThe lightning-fast costume changes that indicate unmistakable Jewishness take place on men’s bodies. Photographs of the Orthodox past of Haarts, like her wedding photo, reveal how subtle religious feminine clothing can be. While Orthodox Jewish men’s clothing is immediately readable to most viewers, Orthodox women’s modest dress, wigs, and headgear are not. “My Unorthodox Life” draws on colorful and revealing women’s fashions – like the bright green little romper Haart wears to shop at a kosher market in Monsey, Norkw Y. – to differentiate its secular protagonist from his former self-orthodox dressed “modestly”. .

A feminist critic might take these fashion choices as proof that poor Julia is indebted to patriarchal and hypersexualized ideas about how women should dress, whether fully covered or fully exposed. A More Generous Approach: Because portraying religious Jewish women is more difficult than the “lightning” costume change that turns a religious man into a secular man, “My Unorthodox Life” shows viewers a range of approaches to Jewishness. Many viewers undoubtedly ignored the various dress codes of women in Orthodoxy until Haart looked down on them.

Given the importance of dress in Orthodox life, it’s no surprise that a show about a woman who left Orthodox would also be a fashion show.

Of course, “My unorthodox life” is not on Orthodox life at all. As Haart herself explained, this is about her life after she leaves. Like many reality shows, “My Unorthodox Life” features a fantasy world of extreme wealth and sexual exploits, with carefully crafted family drama that keeps viewers coming back for more. Still, the Orthodox specter haunts the show. Who do we imagine Julia once was? What was her life like before? The show skimped on these details, although American audiences are so proficient in the visual vocabulary of religious Jews (read: men) that black hats and long beards no longer need to appear onscreen for us to imagine their disproportionate presence.

Portrayals of religious Jews, as old as Jewish theater itself, reveal the limits and possibilities of gender and sexuality in portrayals of religious life. Reality TV fans may remember the years 2013 “Princesses: Long Island», A Bravo series on wealthy Orthodox women and their various dramas with men, careers and friendship. Rumors have just started to spread that an Orthodox woman will be joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” next season. Such shows offer a version of reality that audiences seek and feed into the assumptions viewers are supposed to have about Orthodoxy, even when no Orthodox Jews appear onscreen.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.