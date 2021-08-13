Fashion
Fashion designer Paul Smith’s MINI Strip electric car is unique, subtle and durable
The body is left raw and unpainted, revealing scratches from the manufacturing process. The panoramic roof is made from recycled and recyclable lightweight Perspex. The cabin is all leather and chrome free with reusable knitted fabric covered seats, reclaimed cork dashboard and recycled climbing rope seat belts, all fully recyclable. It’s the MINI Strip, a unique bespoke electric car exploring ideas around design for circularity.
The work of the illustrious British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith, the MINI Strip is by no means extravagant in its style. If anything, the design is anti-ornamentation. Smith calls it a classic with a twist, as the raw MINI Strips exterior veils unexpected little pleasures. A nod to the bespoke suite the fashion designer is a master for, the fun begins when you open the doors of the MINI for a touch of Smiths signature striped textile in five vibrant hues.
The title strip refers to the process in which an electric MINI was completely stripped down and reduced to its structural skeleton, then rebuilt to include only the essentials. As a designer with many passions and no direct connection to the automotive world, Smith brought with him new ideas in vehicle design. He asked critical questions early in the design process with his non-automotive and therefore new perspective, recalls Oliver Heilmer, MINI’s design manager, who worked closely with him on the Strip project.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Smith was also clear in his design direction. The exterior was to be left as raw and exposed as possible. Instead of painting the car, a thin transparent film was applied to protect the car from corrosion with factory process grinding marks deliberately left intact on the galvanized steel panels to clearly identify the car as a functional industrial object. . Smith called this approach a perfect imperfection.
Elsewhere on the outside, parts of the MINI black stripe have been 3D printed from recycled plastic with their basic material qualities left exposed. And as a nod to cycling (as an avid bike enthusiast, Smith likes to modify his road bikes), the screws visible in the attachments show the simplicity of disassembly and the ease with which the vehicle could be re-integrated into the cycle of raw materials at the end of its working life.
The front and rear apron inserts were also made via a 3D printing process for these unusual textures. The grille and wheels are covered to help reduce drag for better battery life. Meanwhile, the grille surround, wheel trims and large panoramic roof are all made from recycled lightweight Perspex.
The interior is also a celebration of the process. For example, all trim pieces were deliberately removed except for the dashboard, top cushion and rear shelf, making the body the dominant visual element of the cabin. Smith insisted on the intense blue tone used in the interior. The usual multi-part dashboard design is replaced by a large semi-transparent section in a smoked glass finish. Smith retained classic MINI circular elements, but simplified the geometry with a graphic interpretation. And since there is no traditional dashboard here, the driver’s smartphone is placed in the control center instead.
With sustainability at the helm of the design project, Smith set out to explore recycled, eco-friendly fabrics and materials for a cabin without leather or chrome. The seats are covered with a knitted fabric, with designer covers entirely mono-material allowing them to be fully recyclable, including the piping. Floor mats are made from recycled rubber with their terrazzo-like pattern, a by-product of the recycling and manufacturing process.
The dashboard cushion, door shoulders and shelf are made from recycled cork which does not contain synthetic binder to be fully recyclable. While the pull handles in the door shoulders and seat belts, dyed in a bright orange to contrast brightly with the blue, are made from coiled climbing rope. Elsewhere, the steering wheel rim is wrapped in handlebar tape as another nod to urban bike design. Three aluminum spokes connect the rim to the steering wheel damper, the mesh cover of which allows the airbag to be seen behind. Finally, the exposed screws reveal how easy it can be to disassemble the structure and reuse the aluminum.
I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to rethink the iconic MINI, says Smith. I know and love the existing car, but by respecting the past and looking to the future we have created something very special. I feel very privileged that the MINI team has given me the confidence and the freedom to think sideways as we approach the design of the car. Together I think we’ve created something really unique, going back to basics, cutting things down and taking the car apart.
Find out how Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton interprets the Mercedes G-Wagon. See also why the MINI Vision Urbanaut indicates the near future, see the MINI product 2021 family; read about the brand new MINI Electric; and experience the pinnacle of luxury motoring in the form of bodywork Boat tail by sister brand of MINI Rolls-Royce.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/nargessbanks/2021/08/12/mini-strip-electric-car-by-fashion-designer-paul-smith-is-unique-subtle-and-sustainable/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]