Fashion designer Paul Smith’s MINI Strip electric car is unique, subtle and durable

British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith with the MINI Strip

MINI



The body is left raw and unpainted, revealing scratches from the manufacturing process. The panoramic roof is made from recycled and recyclable lightweight Perspex. The cabin is all leather and chrome free with reusable knitted fabric covered seats, reclaimed cork dashboard and recycled climbing rope seat belts, all fully recyclable. It’s the MINI Strip, a unique bespoke electric car exploring ideas around design for circularity.

The work of the illustrious British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith, the MINI Strip is by no means extravagant in its style. If anything, the design is anti-ornamentation. Smith calls it a classic with a twist, as the raw MINI Strips exterior veils unexpected little pleasures. A nod to the bespoke suite the fashion designer is a master for, the fun begins when you open the doors of the MINI for a touch of Smiths signature striped textile in five vibrant hues.

The MINI Strip design is almost anti-ornament with an engraved design of an electrical outlet by … [+] Paul smith

MINI



The title strip refers to the process in which an electric MINI was completely stripped down and reduced to its structural skeleton, then rebuilt to include only the essentials. As a designer with many passions and no direct connection to the automotive world, Smith brought with him new ideas in vehicle design. He asked critical questions early in the design process with his non-automotive and therefore new perspective, recalls Oliver Heilmer, MINI’s design manager, who worked closely with him on the Strip project.

Paul Smith’s MINI Strip opens to reveal iconic stripes

MINI



Smith was also clear in his design direction. The exterior was to be left as raw and exposed as possible. Instead of painting the car, a thin transparent film was applied to protect the car from corrosion with factory process grinding marks deliberately left intact on the galvanized steel panels to clearly identify the car as a functional industrial object. . Smith called this approach a perfect imperfection.

Grille trims, wheel trims and panoramic roof are made from recycled lightweight Perspex

MINI



Elsewhere on the outside, parts of the MINI black stripe have been 3D printed from recycled plastic with their basic material qualities left exposed. And as a nod to cycling (as an avid bike enthusiast, Smith likes to modify his road bikes), the screws visible in the attachments show the simplicity of disassembly and the ease with which the vehicle could be re-integrated into the cycle of raw materials at the end of its working life.

The front and rear apron inserts were also made via a 3D printing process for these unusual textures. The grille and wheels are covered to help reduce drag for better battery life. Meanwhile, the grille surround, wheel trims and large panoramic roof are all made from recycled lightweight Perspex.

Sustainability led the MINI Strip project with Paul Smith worked entirely with recycled and environmentally friendly materials … [+] fabrics and materials for an interior without leather or chrome

MINI



The interior is also a celebration of the process. For example, all trim pieces were deliberately removed except for the dashboard, top cushion and rear shelf, making the body the dominant visual element of the cabin. Smith insisted on the intense blue tone used in the interior. The usual multi-part dashboard design is replaced by a large semi-transparent section in a smoked glass finish. Smith retained classic MINI circular elements, but simplified the geometry with a graphic interpretation. And since there is no traditional dashboard here, the driver’s smartphone is placed in the control center instead.

The dashboard cushion, door shoulders and shelf are made from recycled cork which does not contain … [+] synthetic binders must be fully recyclable

MINI



With sustainability at the helm of the design project, Smith set out to explore recycled, eco-friendly fabrics and materials for a cabin without leather or chrome. The seats are covered with a knitted fabric, with designer covers entirely mono-material allowing them to be fully recyclable, including the piping. Floor mats are made from recycled rubber with their terrazzo-like pattern, a by-product of the recycling and manufacturing process.

Peak inside MINI Strip reveals inventive collection of fully sustainable materials

MINI



The dashboard cushion, door shoulders and shelf are made from recycled cork which does not contain synthetic binder to be fully recyclable. While the pull handles in the door shoulders and seat belts, dyed in a bright orange to contrast brightly with the blue, are made from coiled climbing rope. Elsewhere, the steering wheel rim is wrapped in handlebar tape as another nod to urban bike design. Three aluminum spokes connect the rim to the steering wheel damper, the mesh cover of which allows the airbag to be seen behind. Finally, the exposed screws reveal how easy it can be to disassemble the structure and reuse the aluminum.

Sir Paul Smith with his completed MINI Strip

MINI



I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to rethink the iconic MINI, says Smith. I know and love the existing car, but by respecting the past and looking to the future we have created something very special. I feel very privileged that the MINI team has given me the confidence and the freedom to think sideways as we approach the design of the car. Together I think we’ve created something really unique, going back to basics, cutting things down and taking the car apart.

