The 11 best smartwatches of 2021 for men, women and kids

Smartwatches have become an everyday accessory, whether it’s the hugely popular Apple Watch or the original FitBit. Both are activated with touch screens to help keep you on track throughout the day. While some jumped on this bandwagon early and now feel naked without their watch, others have just wrapped their heads around a watch that can track everything from their steps and heart rate to if they slept well all night.
Whatever your preference, there is a watch for you and even for your little ones to start them on a healthy path right out of care.
Check out our picks for some of the best smartwatches in a range of price ranges, sizes, colors and kids’ watches and start your fall season off right.
Best smartwatches for adults
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular), $ 529
The Apple Watch is one of the most popular smartwatches in the game, and here’s why.
The latest model in the 6 series combines all of the activity tracking of its older models and the high-speed cellular capabilities of the latest iPhone, making it a hands-free experience for taking calls, sending messages and also tracking your heart rate, your sleep, blood oxygen levels and more. The watch and bracelet are available in a range of colors, sold at Best Buy, including navy blue, rose gold, rose, red, silver, gold and more.
Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44 mm, $ 309
For a cheaper Apple Watch with some of the highest quality specs, the SE model is for you.
This watch costs around $ 200 less than the above, but it still has the GPS tracking and fitness you need from a smartwatch. The watch is swim and sweat resistant, so don’t worry when you jump into the pool to do your cardio. The screen is also the same size as the Series 6, with an easy-to-read display showing you your bike routes, sleep tracking, music and podcasts and more.
Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch Health & Fitness, $ 229
It’s not your mom’s Fitbit.
Taking a big step up from the original model, this Fitbit is as high-tech as it gets, with Bluetooth to easily sync with Alexa and other voice assistants. This new model comes with 24/7 heart monitoring with PurePulse 2.0, as well as sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement and more. Sold on Amazon, the watch is available in the above black color as well as navy, light pink, and light purple.
Fitbit Luxury, $ 149.95
For a tighter fit and sleek design, check out the Fitbit Luxe.
Sold at Best Buy, the smaller model looks like the original skinny smartwatch, but still has an impressive AMOLED color display and an easy-to-use display. Even though the watch itself is small, the tiny battery can last up to five full days without a charge, making it a great choice for those who want to track sleep, activity, and exercise throughout the day and All night long. The slim smartwatch comes in three colors, including white in the photo, an orchid pink, and a solid black model.
Kenneth Cole Wellness Watch, $ 95
Who says Kenneth Cole is all about fashion?
Not that this smartwatch isn’t amazing, as you can pair it with work attire or when working out for 24/7 health monitoring. The watch comes in under the $ 100 mark, making it an affordable must-have for health tracking, recording sleep patterns, steps, heart rate, and other features that rival most watches. high-tech. The watch and strap are available in a versatile black, with dials customizable to suit your activity.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 smart watch, $ 249.99
Android users, listen up.
In a world surrounded by Apple devices, this watch is for you. The Samsung Watch is a must have for any Android user who wants a fashionable and super functional smartwatch that pairs with their other devices in a snap. The Active2 series is Bluetooth enabled, allowing you to take calls and send texts while monitoring sleep and even stress levels, helping you stay active and healthy throughout the day.
Wyze activity tracker, $ 29.99
Perhaps one of the more affordable smartwatches, the Wyze is one to watch out for.
The smartwatch is sold on Amazon and can easily track your fitness level when paired with any smartphone, iOS, or Android. The watch is waterproof and Bluetooth enabled, syncing with Alexa to help keep your hands free. The best part is that the watch can track your heart rate for up to 10 whole days on a single charge, giving you great insight into your health without needing to take it off for days at a time.
Withings Steel HR connected watch, $ 179.95
Adopt the classic look of a sleek watch while monitoring your health with Withings.
The Steel HR model is one of the best in their line, giving you an impressive 25 days of battery life and continuous monitoring of your heart rate, sleep and activity level. The watch pairs with your smartphone to provide you with detailed information on all of the above, while also looking like a stylish fashion watch on the outside. The strap is available in a range of colors to choose from, as well as the ability to choose the face color, case, and screen size.
Best smartwatches for kids
Fitbit Ace 3 activity tracker for kids, $ 78.95
Keep track of your child’s activity levels, even if keeping track of them is a challenge.
This adorable kid-friendly Fitbit is great for not only motivating your kids to get their 30 minutes of activity a day, but also for making sure they’re sleeping well and overall healthy. The watch also comes with some pretty fun features like badges to collect when achieving goals and the ability to compete with the whole family with fitness challenges for everyone in the Fitbit family. The watch is available in bright colors, like the purple and green watch above, as well as a black and red combo and a yellow Minions special edition watch.
Garmin vvofit jr. 2 Activity tracking for children, $ 69.99
If your child loves Spiderman, Disney Princesses, Star Wars and playing all day, these watches are for him.
Garmin’s pop culture-inspired watches are not only adorable, but do a great job of tracking your kids’ activity, sleep, and even chores. No more hassling, as the watch can be programmed with reminders and alerts to let your child brush their teeth, practice their instrument or sport, and get out of screens to spend time outdoors without that you have to remind him.
VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch, $ 45.48
This kid-friendly watch is more than just a timekeeper.
Let your child explore photography and video, too, with this smartwatch sold at Walmart. The watch is available in purple and blue and is equipped with dual cameras to allow them to take photos and videos and add fun filters to both. The watch also has a motion sensor to track activity and steps, keeping them active and creative.
