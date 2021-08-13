10 of the best viral fashion moments of the season





The looks and events that stuck to our screens this summer.

Fashion and the internet: a delicious combination that you can’t escape. The good news is that it makes both areas even more fun to follow, react to, and interact with. And some things are so unexpected, fun, amazing, or mind blowing that we can’t help but comment, love, and share with the world. Here are some of our favorite viral fashion moments of the season so far: Marc Jacobs returns to NYFW MARC JACOBS TRACK FALL 2021 | # MJFW21 pic.twitter.com/0seFfZ5eVP – Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) June 30, 2021 After a season away from the official New York Fashion Week calendar, Marc Jacobs has made a triumphant return with hisFall 2021 ready-to-wear collectionexhibit at the New York Public Library. The show, filled with fun and voluminous pieces, was screened in a loop on the facade of Bergdorf Goodman at 754 Fifth Ave. and marked a celebration of both Jacobs and the return to New York itself. 50th Balenciaga couture collection Balenciaga 2021 haute couture show It was not only the labels ’50th couture collection but also the houses’ return to haute couture for the first time since 1968 and the first creative couture collection led by Demna Gvasalia. Needless to say, this was a major event, with nods to Cristbal Balenciagas’ legacy and iconic designs with a contemporary twist. Balenciaga x Crocs Do you wear the Balenciaga stiletto heel crocs? Yes I am. pic.twitter.com/mhxxncjnrJ – Zack Knoll (@zackknoll_) June 8, 2021 Although they were presented before the official summer kick-off, theBalenciaga Crocspeople have lost their minds online. The partnership was introduced as part of the housesSpring 2022 range, with two Croc styles in black, gray and green, including a stiletto version of the foam shoe. Kanye Wests Yeezy Gap Drop Today @kanyewest Celebrates 44th Anniversary With Surprise YEEZY x Gap Drop as Collaboration’s First Release; a round jacket in recycled nylon expressing a sky blue tone, the color West hates the most.https://t.co/sjdDPdFG57 pic.twitter.com/c2o0OPFWh5 – SHOWstudio (@SHOWstudio) June 8, 2021 Speaking ofBalenciaga lovers Kanye West rocked the fashion and music worlds with the very first release of his YEEZY Gap line. the ROUND JACKET, a bright blue puffer, was teased by the rapper days before his official release. The article was followed by black and red versions, which Kanye wore to the Balenciagas haute couture show and the first night of public listening to his upcoming album.Donda. Jacquemus La Montagne show Simon Porte Jacquemus turned his first in-person show since the start of the pandemic into a colorful event featuring names like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Jill Kortleve and Adut Akech, who modeled light-up designs inspired by trek and clothing. ski. Entitled La Montagne, the show was set in a movie studio just outside Paris, only revealed on the day of the presentation. Bella Hadid’s Golden Lungs Photo via Instagram/@bellahadid.”,”caption_text”:” Photo via Instagram/@bellahadid.”,”caption_text”:” Photo via Instagram/@bellahadid .”}]”alt =” Photo via Instagram / @ bellahadid. “src =” https://vmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/bella-hadid-Schiaparelli-cannes-2021-4.jpg “/> Bella hadidalso starred in another fashion highlight at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, in which she wore a sheer black dress with long sleeves paired with an eye-catching gold necklace in the shape of a pair of rhinestone-covered lungs across her chest. The dazzling look was featured inSchiaparellis Haute Couture Fall 2021collection. Moschino musical After his successful stint behind the cameras for fall / winter earlier this year, creative director Jeremy Scott presentedMoschinos Spring 2022 Collectionwith another short film this time in the form of a delicious musical.Love at first sight: the Moschino musicalwith longtime friend and muse Karen Elson as a dreamy waitress on a colorful adventure. We are impatiently awaiting the rest! Burberry Hero campaign with Adam Driver Burberrys new Hero perfumefor men launched with a campaign starring none other than Oscar winner Adam Driver. In the promo video, the actor runs into the ocean, where he swims with a horse and is later revealed to have become a majestic centaur. The internet lived for the epic story. Saint Laurent architectural ensemble For his romanticismSpring / summer 2022 presentation, Saint Laurent took us to Venice, Italy, where the models glided through a kaleidoscopic mirror structure surrounded and filled with green plants. The installation, titled Green Lens, was created by artist Doug Aitken and specially commissioned by creative director Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent as part of the Architecture Biennale. Valentinos dreamy couture show After a year inside,Valentinos vibrant haute couture collectionwas more than welcome. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was inspired by his favorite city, Venice, and his art world. The show was set in the iconic Venice shipyard and the lucky few in person were invited to wear white, further highlighting their look.

Credits: Cover photo via Instagram / @ bellahadid.

