Jamboree is back: dress rehearsal for the Braves, Patriots, Knights and Wildcats | Sports

If you wanted to go back to the future, from a high school football perspective, Northview was your go-to destination on Friday.

For the first time since the late 1990s, an old-fashioned four-team jamboree was on the cards as local mainstays Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, Northview and South Vermillion gave a dress rehearsal before the start of their actual season next Friday.

For Northview coach Mark Raetz? It was a great opportunity to change the pre-season routine.

When the IHSAA said we can go back to jamborees, I approached our athletic director and principal and said that was something we should do if other schools want to do, Raetz said. With the way the rules are now in the summer, where you can get together and do controlled scrums, that controlled scrum that we had run its course. We thought it would excite the teams and the fans.

Each team participated twice and each team obtained 15 games against another opponent.

Northview and Terre Haute South were the first and a touchdown was scored between the two teams, although both sometimes moved the ball efficiently. The Braves offense was at its best when quarterback Kyle Cottee was able to create with his legs. He ran 50 meters, sometimes on designed tracks, sometimes not. Northviews’ defense showed its strength when South tried to get out of the backfield. Souths’ only pass attempt was completed by Josh Cottee.

The Knights, working in a new quarterback-running back combo, have shown promise. Knights quarterback Dillon White completed a 28-yard pass to new starter Donavin Cherry and then threw the game’s first touchdown pass on a 4-yard connection to Braxton Sampson. Cherry is one of the many runners from Northview Imer Holman and Vinny Bonomo also had some great races which should show their thing.

Overall I think the kids performed well. Dillon White is a guy who’s been behind Keegan for the last few years. We thought from the start it would be pretty good. In the running back, it won’t be just Korbin [Allen] get 25 races. Well, three or four guys are carrying the ball. We feel good with each of them, said Raetz.

In between scrum sessions, Northview paid tribute to Ernie Simpson, a highly respected figure in Wabash Valley football circles.

South Vermillion then faced Terre Haute North. The Wildcats were shorthanded, missing all of their running back candidates James Mancourt, Dalton Payton and Gabe Clay and they also play defense. The Wildcats, however, have a much-vaunted healthy quarterback Anthony Garzolini, and he completed five assists against the Patriots, including one from 31 yards against Peyton Hawkins.

North, with new coach Billy Blundell making his debut, went to the floor when he got the ball. Damon Sturm pulled off a 29-yard rush in the Patriots’ opener in the scrum. He would have two more double-digit carries, including a 14-yard touchdown. North scored another touchdown against the Wildcats, a 12-yard attempt by quarterback Bryson Carpenter.

North and South played a quarter of the melee action and the Braves offense looked more powerful than it was against Northview. Josh Cottee ran for 26 yards and quarterback Kyle Cottee had a 28-yard rush and a 23-yard touchdown.

Northview showed things we weren’t expecting [defensively], but we weren’t going to change our scheme. We were going to do what we were going to do, said South coach Tim Herrin. In the second [portion], they made adjustments naturally and it showed. Josh ran the ball well and Kyle threw it well and off we went.

The Patriots also moved the ball against South, although they did not enter the end zone. Sturm and Carpenter continued to issue threats. North also used the fat Jesiah Richardson in some short distance descents.

I am proud of our efforts. All I asked them to do was perform. Well watch the movie tomorrow and see how true it is. The passion was there, so overall I feel pretty good. I think we were on the right track, said Blundell.

One of Norths’ players, Brian Sarvich, was treated for heat exhaustion on the pitch after the scrimmage ended.

Northview kept South Vermillion out of the end zone on the last corner of the scrimmage, although Garzolini managed a long pass to Hawkins. Northviews Bonomo and Holman both scored long touchdowns against the Wildcats, but South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett still believed his team was holding on, especially since they weren’t full.

When you remove three guys from the picture who are pretty powerful guys? For the way we moved the ball, I was happy. Thank goodness that wasn’t the whole game, Barrett said.

All four schools will start the regular season next Friday. Terre Haute Nord welcomes Northview at 7:00 p.m. Terre Haute Sud welcomes Lafayette Harrison at 7:30 p.m. South Vermillion opens in Covington at 7 a.m.