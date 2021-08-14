Independence Day: Dress rehearsal in the middle of a strict vigil in Amritsar: The Tribune India





PK Jaiswar Tribune press service Amritsar, August 13 The Punjab district administration and police conducted a dress rehearsal for state-level 75th Independence Day celebrations at Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday, where Captain Amarinder Singh will hoist the national flag. DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira and Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill greeted the parade on Friday. The DC said all preparations have been made for the occasion. Before the dress rehearsal, the entire area was thoroughly searched. Sniffer dogs were put into service. “There will be a limited gathering at this Independence Day celebration due to Covid restrictions. No cultural program would be organized. Arrangements have been made with all Covid protocols in mind, ”he said, adding that after the flag and the national anthem were deployed, a parade would be carried out by around 200 cops as well as 50 musicians and drummers. Later, the CM will honor the state laureate for his services in different fields. The CP said police had taken strict security measures for the recovery of IEDs and hand grenades in a border village. Also on Friday, a hand grenade was recovered from a garbage heap in Block D of the upscale Ranjit Avenue district, which was then released in an open space in the Manawala neighborhood. He said search operations were being carried out in sensitive and overcrowded areas and that the police took all information about suspicious things very seriously. Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, a dress rehearsal was held on the grounds of local police lines on Friday. SSP Dhruman H Nimbale flew the national flag, while Jagjit Singh Walia, Baljit Singh Dhillon (SP) as well as other civilian and police officers were present. DSP Varinder Singh Khosa was the parade commander and Deputy Inspector Sone was the second in command. The contingents of police, policewomen and Jawan house guards led by SI Jagdeep Singh, ASI Salwinder Singh, SI Baljit Kaur and SI Sohan Singh respectively, led the parties in the parade. – OC DSP Nagra nominated for Chief Minister’s Medal DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra Amritsar: Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurinderpal Singh Nagra was nominated for the Chief Minister’s Medal for outstanding dedication to duty. He is currently deputy to the DSP (detective) of the Amritsar Rural Police. According to an order issued by Anurag Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Justice Ministry, the award would be presented on the state-level Independence Day to be held in Amritsar. Nagra was instrumental in stopping interstate racketeering and recovering a huge amount of illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh, in addition to arresting suppliers in Punjab. He was also part of the team that recovered the tiffin bomb, five hand grenades and the RDX which were recently dropped by drones from the Pakistani side. He was also part of the team that dismantled the illegal manufacture of tramadol and recovered a huge amount of banned drugs worth Rs15 crore from a company in Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh. Before joining the rural Amritsar DSP, he remained associated with the state special operations cell and seized a huge amount of heroin in addition to weapons and drug traffickers. Other Amritsar who will receive the award include ASI Amandeep Singh and Constable Daljit Kumar from SSOC, ASI Jagdeep Singh and Constable Jagjit Singh from the Counterintelligence Wing. On this occasion, the former Vallah SHO police station Sanjiv Kumar and the police chief Sukhjinder Kaur of the city police would receive certificates of distinction. TNS

