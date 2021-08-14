Fashion
Summer books for fashion lovers
Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment
By Maxine Bedat
Penguin, 28.95
Inexpensive clothes come at a very high price. In this shocking page turner, researcher and activist Maxine Bedat travels the world following the life and death of a garment, showing how fashion consumption is fueling environmental and social inequalities around the world.
Her journey takes her from cotton fields in Texas to dyeing and weaving factories in China, to warehouses in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the United States, and finally to a terrifying landfill in Ghana. She learns, for example, that a single button-down shirt was made up of 40 separate cut pieces, the assembly of which included 50 steps on 60 machines, operated by 30 different people. She discovers a company called Li & Fung that you’ve never heard of running a global network to find the cheapest components and factories for any garment (zipper, buttons, etc.) all over the world. producing a huge amount of clothing. After an order, 10,000 items of clothing arrive in Europe as if they came from a single factory.
One of the most horrific descriptions is of conditions at Amazon, the largest clothing retailer in the United States, where people are pushed to be machines and the average worker earns less than in 1979. She also discusses the insidious effect of influencers encouraging their followers to keep buying.
Well written and accessible, this is one of the best books I have read on the subject, and her description of the people and places she visits and the human stories she tells serve to illustrate the destructive forces that drive the industry today and the harsh reality of the statistics that underpin them. She concludes that the global fashion industry and the global economy are not indomitable forces. They can be designed like our jeans. The choice is ours.
Bill Cunningham was there: Spring Flings + Summer Soirees
By John Kurdewan, Steven Stolman
Rizzoli
Anyone who saw the documentary on the legendary Bill Cunningham (1929-2016) would have been struck by the frugality of his family life in New York City and its contrast to the society and the extravagant fashion world he captured on camera. We All Dress For Bill, was Anna Wintours’ famous comment on the man, still dressed in what the French call overalls, camera in hand. Things have to move and crack, he said as he told everything from street style in New York on his bike to Fashion Weeks in Paris and Milan, galas in the Hamptons and summer jazz festivals. This book titled Spring Flings + Summer Soirees gives a taste of his images of summer fashion and carries a memoir by John Kurdewan, production manager at The New York Times, who worked closely with him. He found beauty everywhere and had absolutely no interest in celebrities. It all depended on how people wore clothes and their personal style.
Style Dandy: 250 years of British men’s fashion
By Shaun Cole and Miles Lambert
Yale University Press, 25
The languid height of the confident, elegant, impeccably sartorial traditional dandy can be attributed to Beau Brummell of Regency England, whose legacy can be attributed to today’s urban dandies in whatever form. The gentlemen of Bakongo, the wonderful sappers of the Congo, with their bowler hats, bespoke pink suits, shiny shoes and cigars, are not featured in this book, however, which deals with British men’s fashion over the past 250. years. With numerous illustrations and photographs, it traces the progress of male self-expression over the centuries, covering the life stories of men’s clothing, why they still wear suits, the style and subversion of men and the sheer 18th century rich male clothing extravaganza, including images of the purple and green silk satin costume worn by John Hobart, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland from 1776 to 1780. The book accompanies an exhibition at the Manchester Art Gallery, which will have take place in November 2021.
Is it really green? Responding to everyday ecological dilemmas
By Georgina Wilson-Powell
Random Penguin House, 12.99
The author, who worked in Dubai as a travel magazine editor with over 25 flights a year, changed her mind about her jet-set lifestyle and set out to start Pebble, a free digital magazine for one. elegant and durable life. Her book deals with everyday ecological dilemmas and how going green means making small changes, be it in the kitchen, bathroom, garden, with technology, food, drink, or shopping. On the fashion side, she talks about eco-friendly fabrics, the dos and don’ts of washing and dry cleaning, as well as repair and recycling. Don’t throw away the plastic glitter, keep it in circulation, she cautions. In the section on family and relationships, she explains how to make your sex life greener and the issue of diapers, reusable or disposable. The book answers over 140 daily questions about green living and contains a useful glossary, bibliography and index.
What the artists wear
By Charlie Porter
Penguin, 18.95
Our clothes are unspoken language that tells stories of ourselves, writes Charlie Porter in the introduction, saying it makes sense that an artist has an eye for clothing related to the visual creativity of their work. Louise Bourgeois had a pivotal relationship with clothing, but few know that later in her life she had a lasting friendship with fashion designer Helmut Lang and at 93 still wore an oversized sheepskin made by him. , especially for her. There are sections on workwear and denim, while costumes feature prominently in the clothing of artists such as Giacometti, Georgia OKeeffe and Frida Kahlo before returning to the Tehuana dress from her native Mexico and have been worn in a subversive manner by Gilbert & George, Jeff Koons and Laurie Anderson. Basquiat, for example, used his clothes like canvas and painted everything he wore, from his Comme des Garçons outfit to shoes and hats. According to her close friend, stylist Karen Binns, his art and what he wore were the same thing. These are just a few of the many examples of expression tools used by modern and contemporary artists cited with over 300 images (without captions). There is no index, unfortunately.
Patch Work: a life among clothes
By Claire Wilcox
Bloomsbury, 16.99
You might imagine that a book written by a senior curator at the V&A Museum would reveal a lot about the clothes in her custody and the designers she has worked with, having initiated exhibitions such as Radical Fashion; The art and crafts of Gianni Versace; Vivienne Westwood; Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty and co-curator Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up. But this book, published last year, is more than that, it’s poetic, personal, thoughtful and quite captivating. Chapter titles, like Entwined, Love, Gather, Seam, Loss, tell the story of his approach to each, often abstract, often concrete. The threads of his personal life mingle with those of his work in a very original and poignant way. These are the stories we tell in our clothes and the book has been well described as a series of meditations. A lovely summer reading.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/fashion/head-and-page-turners-summer-books-for-fashion-lovers-1.4638019
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]