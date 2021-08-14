Summer books for fashion lovers

Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment

By Maxine Bedat

Penguin, 28.95

Inexpensive clothes come at a very high price. In this shocking page turner, researcher and activist Maxine Bedat travels the world following the life and death of a garment, showing how fashion consumption is fueling environmental and social inequalities around the world.

Her journey takes her from cotton fields in Texas to dyeing and weaving factories in China, to warehouses in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the United States, and finally to a terrifying landfill in Ghana. She learns, for example, that a single button-down shirt was made up of 40 separate cut pieces, the assembly of which included 50 steps on 60 machines, operated by 30 different people. She discovers a company called Li & Fung that you’ve never heard of running a global network to find the cheapest components and factories for any garment (zipper, buttons, etc.) all over the world. producing a huge amount of clothing. After an order, 10,000 items of clothing arrive in Europe as if they came from a single factory.

One of the most horrific descriptions is of conditions at Amazon, the largest clothing retailer in the United States, where people are pushed to be machines and the average worker earns less than in 1979. She also discusses the insidious effect of influencers encouraging their followers to keep buying.

Well written and accessible, this is one of the best books I have read on the subject, and her description of the people and places she visits and the human stories she tells serve to illustrate the destructive forces that drive the industry today and the harsh reality of the statistics that underpin them. She concludes that the global fashion industry and the global economy are not indomitable forces. They can be designed like our jeans. The choice is ours.

Bill Cunningham was there: Spring Flings + Summer Soirees

By John Kurdewan, Steven Stolman

Rizzoli

Photographer Bill Cunningham. Photograph: Noam Galai / Getty



Anyone who saw the documentary on the legendary Bill Cunningham (1929-2016) would have been struck by the frugality of his family life in New York City and its contrast to the society and the extravagant fashion world he captured on camera. We All Dress For Bill, was Anna Wintours’ famous comment on the man, still dressed in what the French call overalls, camera in hand. Things have to move and crack, he said as he told everything from street style in New York on his bike to Fashion Weeks in Paris and Milan, galas in the Hamptons and summer jazz festivals. This book titled Spring Flings + Summer Soirees gives a taste of his images of summer fashion and carries a memoir by John Kurdewan, production manager at The New York Times, who worked closely with him. He found beauty everywhere and had absolutely no interest in celebrities. It all depended on how people wore clothes and their personal style.

Style Dandy: 250 years of British men’s fashion

By Shaun Cole and Miles Lambert

Yale University Press, 25

The languid height of the confident, elegant, impeccably sartorial traditional dandy can be attributed to Beau Brummell of Regency England, whose legacy can be attributed to today’s urban dandies in whatever form. The gentlemen of Bakongo, the wonderful sappers of the Congo, with their bowler hats, bespoke pink suits, shiny shoes and cigars, are not featured in this book, however, which deals with British men’s fashion over the past 250. years. With numerous illustrations and photographs, it traces the progress of male self-expression over the centuries, covering the life stories of men’s clothing, why they still wear suits, the style and subversion of men and the sheer 18th century rich male clothing extravaganza, including images of the purple and green silk satin costume worn by John Hobart, Lord Lieutenant of Ireland from 1776 to 1780. The book accompanies an exhibition at the Manchester Art Gallery, which will have take place in November 2021.

Is it really green? Responding to everyday ecological dilemmas

By Georgina Wilson-Powell

Random Penguin House, 12.99

The author, who worked in Dubai as a travel magazine editor with over 25 flights a year, changed her mind about her jet-set lifestyle and set out to start Pebble, a free digital magazine for one. elegant and durable life. Her book deals with everyday ecological dilemmas and how going green means making small changes, be it in the kitchen, bathroom, garden, with technology, food, drink, or shopping. On the fashion side, she talks about eco-friendly fabrics, the dos and don’ts of washing and dry cleaning, as well as repair and recycling. Don’t throw away the plastic glitter, keep it in circulation, she cautions. In the section on family and relationships, she explains how to make your sex life greener and the issue of diapers, reusable or disposable. The book answers over 140 daily questions about green living and contains a useful glossary, bibliography and index.

What the artists wear

By Charlie Porter

Penguin, 18.95

Our clothes are unspoken language that tells stories of ourselves, writes Charlie Porter in the introduction, saying it makes sense that an artist has an eye for clothing related to the visual creativity of their work. Louise Bourgeois had a pivotal relationship with clothing, but few know that later in her life she had a lasting friendship with fashion designer Helmut Lang and at 93 still wore an oversized sheepskin made by him. , especially for her. There are sections on workwear and denim, while costumes feature prominently in the clothing of artists such as Giacometti, Georgia OKeeffe and Frida Kahlo before returning to the Tehuana dress from her native Mexico and have been worn in a subversive manner by Gilbert & George, Jeff Koons and Laurie Anderson. Basquiat, for example, used his clothes like canvas and painted everything he wore, from his Comme des Garçons outfit to shoes and hats. According to her close friend, stylist Karen Binns, his art and what he wore were the same thing. These are just a few of the many examples of expression tools used by modern and contemporary artists cited with over 300 images (without captions). There is no index, unfortunately.

Patch Work: a life among clothes

By Claire Wilcox

Bloomsbury, 16.99

V&A curator Claire Wilcox (right), with fellow curator Andrew Bolton, at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty fashion gala at the museum. Photograph: David M. Benett / Getty Images for the Victoria and Albert Museum



You might imagine that a book written by a senior curator at the V&A Museum would reveal a lot about the clothes in her custody and the designers she has worked with, having initiated exhibitions such as Radical Fashion; The art and crafts of Gianni Versace; Vivienne Westwood; Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty and co-curator Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up. But this book, published last year, is more than that, it’s poetic, personal, thoughtful and quite captivating. Chapter titles, like Entwined, Love, Gather, Seam, Loss, tell the story of his approach to each, often abstract, often concrete. The threads of his personal life mingle with those of his work in a very original and poignant way. These are the stories we tell in our clothes and the book has been well described as a series of meditations. A lovely summer reading.