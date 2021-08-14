Moxy South Beach Partners With Fashion Happy Hour For Summer Splash – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





At Deco, we know a thing or two about fashion. Were checking out a stylish display case dedicated to celebrating local brands. Calling all fashionistas! The SoFlos fashion scene is getting a little moxie. The Moxy South Beach Hotel is up to something special this Saturday. Amanda Lee, Moxy Miami South Beach: Moxy South Beach is very happy to partner with Fashion Happy Hour. Host the Summer Splash fashion show and pop-up events here. I know what you are thinking: what exactly is Fashion Happy Hour? Natalie Garcia: Fashion Happy Hour is a designer and brand event, and we have a fashion show, and we have an amazing happy hour and shopping experience. Think of it as a one stop shop. Not only can you see some really cool clothes and the latest trends on display, but you can also drink and mingle with other professionals in the industry. Natalie Garcia: The goal is to unite the fashion community while promoting local brands. One of those brands is Baylee. Bayardo Estrada, Baylee: Baylee is a lifestyle boutique for women, and she is inspired by this must-have fashion girl. It’s that fashionable girl. She’s good at fashion. She’s a go-getter. She always turns heads. She knows exactly what she wants to wear and she knows exactly where she is going. Baylees’ latest collection is actually inspired by the Moxy Hotel itself. Bayardo Estrada: Everything is super bright. It’s funny. It’s super Art Deco. It’s inspired by the early 2000s, so it’s really our brand. The best part about Fashion Happy Hour is if you see something that catches your eye Amanda Lee: If you see something that you like, you could definitely buy it and hang out at the event. Now it’s worth the toast! FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Fashion Happy Hour Summer Splash at Moxy South Beach Moxy Miami South Beach

915 Washington Avenue

Miami Beach 33139

305-600-4292

