The 45 best work dresses of 2021 to return to the office
Dress for success.
Remember the days when you were hopping on a subway or a bus, walking the streets in heels and button-up clothes and showing your ID to start your working day?
Yes, me neither.
But, as the back-to-office talks ensue, the time couldn’t be better to “reinvent” yourself, so to speak. In other words, it’s high season to open a million tabs, search retailers like your second job, and revamp your wardrobe with screaming options suitable for work but comfortable.
Let’s face it, if you’re used to waking up half an hour before labor starts, you’re already going to have to adjust to waking up earlier, as was the case before the pandemic. So, unless you work on Wall Street or in a professional environment, finding some basic transitional pieces that you can incorporate into your wardrobe is essential.
Even when I wake up at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. most mornings (mainly for a balanced and productive start to the day), I Again want to put on a straight dress because it is comfortable, easy and can be dazzled with fun earrings And accessories.
Below, find the best comfy and chic work dresses, including suitable little black dresses for work, midi dresses and more. To help you shop smarter, we’ve also included color options, size ranges, and other key details.
Click on specific styles below to access our curated lists.
Black dresses for work: sheath, t-shirt and more styles
Lulus Westwood Black Short Sleeve Sheath Dress, $ 58
- Color options: Black, White, Cobalt Blue
- Size options: XXS-3X
Express Flared Ribbed Sweater Dress, $ 69.99 (originally $ 98)
- Color options: Pitch black, beige
- Size options: XXS-XL
Pretty Tie Waist Dress with Garden Lantern, $ 14.99
- Color options: Black, Apricot, Bean Green, Blue, Blue Gray, Coral Pink, Dark Blue, Dark Green, Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, Light Gray, Navy, Pink, Red, White, Wine Red, Yellow, Blue Green, Yellow De Corn, Red brown, Yellow brown
- Size options: S-XL
Lucie Madewell elbow-sleeve smocked midi dress, $ 128
- Color choice: Black
- Size options: XXS-XXL
Everlane The Luxe Cotton Side Slit T-Shirt Dress, $ 35 (originally $ 50)
- Color options: Dark, Withered sage, Chocolate
- Size options: XXS-XL
Freedom Company Nightie Dress, $ 72
- Color options: Black, Steel, Olive, Mojave, Sage
- Size options: XS-XL
Puff Sleeve Express Sheath Dress, $ 70
- Color options: Black
- Size options: XXS-XL
Lulus Sweetest Style Black Ruffle Babydoll Dress, $ 48
- Color options: Black, Rusty Pink
- Size options: XXS-3X
Karen Kane Wrap Front Wrap Dress, $ 108
- Color choice: Black
- Size options: XS-XL
Shein Rib Knit Dress with Belt and Polka Dot Hem, $ 7.99 (originally $ 16)
- Color options: Black, White, Khaki, Old Pink
- Size options: XS-4XL
Long dresses for work
Lulus Compelling Love Navy Jacquard Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, $ 68
- Color choice: Navy blue
- Size options: XS-XL
Beach Lunch Lounge Lexa Crinkle Maxi Dress, $ 78
- Color choice: White
- Size options: M-XL
Express Ruffle V-Neck Printed Maxi Dress, $ 54 (originally $ 108)
- Color choice: Neutral print
- Size options: XS-XL
Maxi floral v-neck dress, $ 98
- Color choice: Plan
- Size options: XXS-XL
EcoWish halterneck long dress, $ 19.99
- Color options: Black, Orange, Wine Red, Coffee, Green, Red, Brick Red, Navy Blue, Floral Yellow, Gray, Khaki, Light Blue, Black Floral, Beige / White, Blue Floral, Pink Floral, Green Floral, Orange / Red, Royal blue, yellow
- Size options: S-XXL
Treasure & Bond Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Dress, $ 75
- Color options: Danville black throw, Danville red / pink throw
- Size options: XXS-XXL
Lulus Such Sophistication Rust Red Floral Print Pleated Maxi Dress, $ 78
- Color options: Rust Red Floral Print, Yellow Floral Print
- Size options: XXS-XL
Express Paisley Textured Halter Maxi Dress, $ 98
- Color choice: Pink print
- Size options: XXS-XL
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Precious Hem Maxi Dress, $ 89
- Color options: Clay Red, Dark Green
- Size options: XS-XL
Long loose pocket dress Anrabess, $ 29.99
- Color options: Olive and 35 other printed styles
- Size options: S-XXL
Midi dresses for work
Madewell Banjanan Erin Tiered Flower Carpet Midi Dress, $ 370
- Color choice: Floral
- Size options: XS-L
The Loft V-Neck Midi Shirt Dress, $ 99.50
- Color choice: Candied Orange
- Size options: 00-18
Floret Studios Phoebe V-Neck Midi Dress, $ 59
- Color choice: Dark Green, Black, Arabian Spice
- Size options: XS-XL
Lulus Darling Daisies Yellow Floral Print Midi Dress, $ 58
- Color options: Yellow Floral Print, Green Floral Print
- Size options: XS-XL
Polly Felleni princess midi dress, $ 60
- Color options: Floral Blue, Green, Black
- Size options: 0-12
J.Crew midi t-shirt dress, $ 38.99 (originally $ 59.50)
- Color options: Burnished pecan, Heather platinum, Black, Glazed orchid
- Size options: XXS-3X
Chelsea floral lace midi dress28, $ 79
- Color choice: Posidon Blue Vintage Blooms
- Size options: XXS-XXL
Lulus Bliss Abound Light Blue Ruffle Midi Dress, $ 68
- Color options: Light blue, Rust brown
- Size options: XS-XL
MM LaFleur The Jane Dress, $ 168 (originally $ 240)
- Color options: Hibiscus, Black, Staccato Black, Multicolor
- Size options: 0-14
The Loft Beach Tie Front Strappy Dress, $ 99.50
- Color options: Punch Lilac, Black
- Size options: XS-XL
Shift dresses for work
Golden yellow straight dress Lulus Buenos Aires, $ 58
- Color options: Golden Yellow, Navy Blue, White, Black
- Size options: XS-XL
Anthropologie straight mini dress with palm on the front, $ 160
- Color options: Pink Combo, Assorted, Brown Pattern
- Size options: XXS-XL
- Adjustment options: Standard, Small, Plus
Beach Lunch Lounge Chambray shift dress, $ 69
- Color choice: Medium blue
- Size options: XS-XL
CeCe Short Sleeve Tie Neck Dress, $ 129
- Color choice: Green
- Size options: 0-10
Express Smocked Sleeveless Shift Dress, $ 54.99 (originally $ 78)
- Color options: Anthracite Gray, Navy Blue
- Size options: XXS-XL
Ruffled express floral A-line dress, $ 70
- Color choice: Plan
- Size options: XXS-XL
Molerani t-shirt straight dress, $ 17.84
- Color options: Black, Army Green, Beja Blue, Gray, Mauve, Navy Blue, Purple, Red, Royal Blue, Wine Red, Rose Black, Sunflower, Floral Red, Snakeskin, Burgundy Flower, Tie Dye, Plantain Green, Leopard White, Light Blue, Small Daisy, Small Sunflower, Pink White, Floral Light Blue, Print Blue, Pink Navy Blue, Leopard, Zebra, New Pink, White
- Size options: XS-3XL
Lulus Blue & White Stripe Seersucker Mini Dress For You, $ 68
- Color choice: Blue and White Stripes
- Size options: XS-3X
Express English Factory ruffled gingham mini dress, $ 80
- Color choice: Yellow
- Size options: XS-L
Rag & Bone Elysse – Shift dress with short sleeves in floral print, $ 346.50 (originally $ 495)
- Color choice: Multi Pink
- Size options: XXS-XL
Maternity dresses for work
Pink beige floral pleated midi dress with short sleeves, $ 72
- Color choice: Floral Beige
- Size options: SL
Green dress with floral print and buttoned front, $ 68
- Color choice: Floral Green, Floral Blue
- Size options: SL
Pinkblush Olive Floral Ruffle Chiffon Ruffle Midi Dress, $ 74
- Color choice: Floral Olive, Floral Mauve
- Size options: SL
Black dress with square neck and floral lace Pinkblush, $ 68
- Color choice: Black Floral, Cream Floral, Yellow Floral
- Size options: SL
Pale pink blue polka dot maternity dress, $ 65
- Color choice: Blue, Taupe
- Size options: S-XL
